DashLoc Appoints Ashish Tiwari as Co-Founder and CSO

DashLoc, a hyperlocal MarTech discovery platform in India, has appointed Ashish Tiwari as Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer (Product & Partnership). This move marks a key step in DashLoc’s global expansion efforts, with Ashish playing a central role in driving the company's growth.

Ashish Tiwari brings experience in entrepreneurship, having founded and led three startups: HealthKhoj, Hair Originals, and Hair Forever. His startup, Hair Originals, gained visibility through its successful appearance on Shark Tank India, where it secured funding. Ashish's most recent venture, Hair Forever, was launched in January 2022 and was acquired in July 2024.

Before joining DashLoc, Ashish held leadership positions at companies like CISCO, AIG, and India’s unicorn startup, Droom. His background includes a B-Tech and M-Tech from IIT Kharagpur, one of India’s leading technical institutes.

New Role at DashLoc

Before his full-time role at DashLoc, Ashish contributed as a mentor to the company’s Partnership and Product teams. In his new position, he will focus on driving product strategy and building partnerships to expand DashLoc’s platform offerings globally.

Ashish Tiwari, Co-Founder & CSO of DashLoc, commented, "I am thrilled to officially join DashLoc at such a pivotal time. Having been involved in mentoring the team over the past year, I have seen firsthand the immense potential of our platform. I look forward to working closely with the visionary CEO Sumit Singh our tech maverick Gaurav, and the entire DashLoc family to drive our mission of revolutionising hyperlocal discovery."

Sumit Singh, CEO of DashLoc, "We are delighted to welcome Ashish onboard as Co-Founder and CSO. His entrepreneurial experience, coupled with his strategic acumen, will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and innovate within the MarTech space. With Ashish on board, we certainly foresee an accelerated growth pace, gearing up to dominate the industry in India and across the globe."