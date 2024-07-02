Dassault Systèmes and Mistral AI Join in partnership

Dassault Systèmes and Mistral AI have announced their partnership to bring the full power of frontier AI to industries in a trusted environment. For more than 40 years, Dassault Systèmes has empowered people and businesses to provide sustainable innovations in the domains of manufacturing industries, life sciences and healthcare, and cities and territories. Entering the era of the Generative Economy, industry has to transition from product to experience and sustainability, leveraging virtual worlds to extend and improve the real world. The recent progress of AI technologies, notably Large Language Models (LLMs) such as Mistral AI’s is an opportunity to accelerate this journey.

Combining scientific modeling, simulation and AI, virtual twin experiences offer solutions to empower the workforce of the future. They reveal industry knowledge and know-how and answer to industrial needs for reliability while preserving intellectual property.

Mistral AI’s LLMs, including the enterprise-grade “Large” model, provide cutting-edge balance between accuracy, responsiveness and sustainability performance matching Dassault Systèmes’ requirements.

“We are delighted to forge this partnership with Dassault Systèmes, reaffirming our shared commitment to the high performance, efficiency, security, and privacy of generative artificial intelligence for all,” said Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI. “By leveraging Dassault Systèmes’ sovereign infrastructure and industrial solutions, we are advancing our shared mission of driving the use of cutting-edge generative AI for all.”

