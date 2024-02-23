Data Safeguard Names Mohit Puri as APJ Sales Director

Data Safeguard, the provider of AI-driven Data Privacy compliance and synthetic fraud prevention solutions, has appointed Mohit Puri as the Director of Sales for the Asia-Pacific, Japan (APJ) region. This strategic decision underscores the company's commitment to fortify its global presence and execute its expansion strategy effectively through Mohit's extensive cybersecurity industry expertise.

Advertisment

Bringing a wealth of experience from various leadership roles in cybersecurity firms, Mohit Puri enters Data Safeguard with a proven track record of success. As the former Country Manager for India and SAARC at SonicWall, Mohit played a pivotal role in expanding business operations and fostering customer relationships. His tenure as Director of Presales for India & SAARC at Sophos showcased adept leadership in pre-sales strategy formulation and execution. Furthermore, his tenure as Country Manager at WatchGuard Technologies demonstrated his ability to lead impactful sales and business development initiatives.

The appointment of Mohit Puri aligns with Data Safeguard's vision to capitalize on his industry insights and leadership acumen to bolster market positioning and drive growth in the APJ region. Leveraging Mohit's expertise, Data Safeguard aims to enhance its offerings and provide unparalleled support to clients navigating the complex landscape of data privacy compliance and fraud prevention.

This strategic collaboration underscores Data Safeguard's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and reinforces its commitment to serving clients with excellence in the dynamic cybersecurity landscape of the APJ region.

Advertisment

"We are thrilled to welcome Mohit Puri to Data Safeguard as our new Director of Sales for the APJ region," said Sudhir Sahu, Founder and CEO at Data Safeguard. "Mohit's extensive experience and proven track record in driving sales growth and fostering strong customer relationships make him an invaluable addition to our team. His leadership will be instrumental in further expanding our presence in the APJ market and delivering innovative data privacy solutions to our customers."

Dr. Damodar Sahu, Co-Founder & CGO at Data Safeguard, emphasized the strategic importance of Mohit's appointment, stating, "Bringing Mohit Puri onboard as our Director of Sales for the APJ region is a strategic move towards fortifying our commitment to excellence. His adeptness in cultivating robust client partnerships and propelling sales initiatives aligns perfectly with our vision. With Mohit's leadership, we are poised to scale new heights in the APJ market, bolstering our mission to provide cutting-edge data privacy solutions to our clientele."

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Data Safeguard, Mohit Puri stated, "I am honored to join Data Safeguard during this exciting phase of growth and expansion. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to drive sales excellence and contribute to the company's mission of delivering cutting-edge data privacy solutions to organizations across the APJ region."

Mohit holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Nagpur University and is an alumnus of Army Public School.