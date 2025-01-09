Deepfake Detector Launched by McAfee

McAfee has introduced its AI-powered Security Solutions as McAfee Deepfake Detector service in India. The feature uses on-device AI processing on select devices compatible with Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform to identify and alert users of possible deepfake content. The launch is aimed at fighting the growing threat of manipulated digital content. The tool is available on select PCs that leverage Microsoft's Copilot+ platform, marking a significant step toward safeguarding users from the risks posed by advanced AI-generated media.

The launch of this tool in India is strategic, given the country’s vulnerability to digital misinformation and cyber threats.

“While not all AI-content is created with malicious intent, the ability to know if a video is real or fake helps consumers make smart and well-informed decisions. We’re inspired by the transformative potential of AI and empowering individuals with the most advanced deepfake detection so they can navigate the evolving online world safely and confidently,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee.

The Deepfake Detector is currently available in India on many Copilot+ PCs. The company said that the users who have opted for the service are alerted within seconds if AI-altered audio is detected in videos. They do not have to rely on manual video uploads. The company has said that the tool has been trained on hundreds of thousands of samples and that its AI detection model performs the entire identification process also known as inference directly on the PC enhancing data privacy. The company said that it does not collect or record user’s audio in any way, and that the user is always in control and can turn audio detection on or off whenever they need.