Dell and Alienware Launch Alienware x16 R2 in India

Dell Technologies and Alienware recently launched the new Alienware x16 R2 in India. Powered with the latest Intel Core Ultra CPU on the X series, the Alienware x16 R2 is geared up for AI efficiencies and experiences for gamers and creators alike.

The laptop has the Cryo-tech thermal management system, incorporating the Vapor Chamber technology and the Element 31 thermal interface material, applied across both the CPU and GPU. The embedded quad-fans with ultra-thin blades ensure efficient cooling even under the most demanding workloads, maintaining optimal temperature balance throughout the system.

Its Legend 3 design is further enhanced with a full-metal chassis with an anodized aluminum and magnesium alloy to ensure solidity and a slim profile. The Alienware x16 R2 has visual capabilities with the addition of an HDR FHD IR webcam and 240Hz refresh rate display for seamless gameplay.

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “Re-engineered for performance, the Alienware x16 R2 represents a refresh of the iconic Alienware x16. Packed with upgrades and AI capabilities, it joins the revered X Series lineup, renowned for delivering gaming performance.”

Alienware x16 R2: The Ultimate Fusion of Performance and AI Innovation

AI-Powered Performance :

The Alienware x16 R2 has the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and can allocate up to 175W of dedicated graphics power.

Supporting up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, it delivers a remarkable 41% performance increase and 1.9x longer battery life compared to previous Alienware models.

The inclusion of the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU ensures AI-accelerated performance, from realistic physics calculations to precise sound effects.

Display :

All new Alienware laptops in 2024 feature a 16:10 display aspect ratio, providing a wider field of view.

The Alienware x16 R2 has a 240Hz refresh rate display, enhancing realism by reducing blur and ghosting during fast-paced gameplay.

Camera and Visuals :

The FHD camera now features IR (infrared) for facial recognition and HDR (high dynamic range) for clear performance in various lighting conditions.

Expect vivid visuals during video calls and streaming, with improved color accuracy for lifelike imagery.

Design :

The Alienware x16 R2 adheres to the X Series’ reputation for being “distractingly premium.”

Its Legend 3 design combines functionality, minimalism, and aesthetics.

The laptop features a full metal chassis made from anodized aluminum and magnesium alloy, ensuring durability and sleekness.

