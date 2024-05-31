Dell Enhances PowerStore with Upgrades in Features

Dell Technologies has unveiled advancements for Dell PowerStore to improve performance, efficiency, resiliency, and multi-cloud data mobility. Additionally, Dell has expanded its Dell APEX portfolio with new AIOps features and enhanced multi-cloud and Kubernetes storage management.

Advertisment

“Our PowerStore advancements and a new lineup of financial and operational advantages for customers and partners pack a powerful punch and raise the bar in all-flash storage,” said Arthur Lewis, president, of Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “And we didn’t stop there. Our focus on innovation also extends to Dell APEX, where we’re improving infrastructure and application reliability through the power of AI and automation, making it even easier to manage multi-cloud and Kubernetes storage.”

Enhancing storage performance, efficiency, resiliency, and multi-cloud capabilities

Dell PowerStore addresses increasing workload demands with flexible quad-level cell (QLC) storage and performance enhancements.

Advertisment

QLC-based storage: Provides enterprise-class performance at a lower cost per terabyte compared to triple-level cell (TLC) models. Customers can start with 11 QLC drives and scale up to 5.9 petabytes of effective capacity per appliance. PowerStore’s intelligent load balancing improves workload placement across mixed TLC and QLC clusters.

Increased performance: Enhances hardware performance by up to 66% through new data-in-place higher model appliance upgrades.

Dell PowerStore software advancements offer improved efficiency, security, and cloud mobility:

Advertisment

Software-driven performance boost: Non-disruptive software updates, available at no additional cost, deliver up to a 30% higher mixed workload performance and up to 20% lower latency.

Improved data protection: Offers more choices for safeguarding critical workloads with native synchronous replication for block and file workloads and native metro replication for Windows, Linux, and VMware environments.

Increased efficiency: Software enhancements provide up to 20% better data reduction and 28% improved power efficiency.

Advertisment

Multi-cloud data mobility enhancements: Simplifies workload mobility by connecting PowerStore to Dell APEX Block Storage, enhancing multi-cloud strategies.

“Dell PowerStore is helping Fulgent Genetics transform patient care in pathology, oncology, reproductive health, as well as infectious and rare diseases, by significantly accelerating data processing speed so that our physicians can deliver faster genetic insights and test results to our patients,” said Mike Lacenere, vice president, Applications, Fulgent Genetics. “PowerStore enhances our commitment to sustainability by minimizing energy use and reducing the size of our data centers while providing us considerable cost savings. With PowerStore’s new advances, we expect this trifecta of performance, efficiency, and cost savings to continue to increase which will help us improve patient care.”

Dell Technologies has introduced PowerStore Prime, an integrated offering that includes updated PowerStore systems and programs aimed at providing customers with greater storage investment protection and enhancing Dell partner profitability.

Advertisment

Storage Investment Protection

PowerStore Prime offers several features to maximize IT investments:

5:1 Data Reduction Guarantee: Ensures cost savings and energy reduction with the industry's best data reduction guarantee.

Advertisment

Continuous Modernization: Provides 24/7 access to live support, flexible technology upgrades, capacity trade-ins, and storage advisory services through Dell ProSupport or ProSupport Plus.

Flexible Consumption: Allows customers to subscribe to PowerStore through Dell APEX, paying monthly based on usage.

Partner Empowerment

Advertisment

PowerStore Prime is going to support partners in meeting customer demands:

Increased Sales: Competitively priced product bundles and expanded use cases facilitate PowerStore sales.

Streamlined Sales: Reportedly, Simplifies selling PowerStore and PowerProtect offers together.

AI-Driven IT Management

Dell Technologies continues to enhance its Dell APEX portfolio, focusing on AI and multi-cloud capabilities. Dell APEX AIOps Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) optimizes infrastructure health and service availability with AI-driven observability and incident management, including:

Infrastructure Observability: Resolves issues up to 10 times faster with AI-powered health, cybersecurity, and sustainability insights.

Application Observability: Reduces mean time to resolution by up to 70% through application topologies and analytics.

Incident Management: Optimizes infrastructure availability, reducing customer-reported issues by 93%.

Kubernetes and Multicloud Storage Management

Dell APEX Navigator SaaS has expanded to include Kubernetes storage management and additional support for Dell APEX Storage for Public Cloud:

Dell APEX Navigator for Kubernetes: Simplifies Kubernetes storage management on Dell PowerFlex and soon, Dell PowerScale and Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift, with advanced data services.

Dell APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage: Adds support for Dell APEX File Storage for AWS and plans support for Microsoft Azure later this year, simplifying storage configuration and monitoring across a universal storage layer.

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..