Dell Technologies Announces Dell AI Factory

Dell Technologies has announced the Dell AI Factory, which provides customers with access to an extensive AI portfolio, spanning devices, data centers, and cloud services. This initiative also includes an open ecosystem of technology partners to create AI applications tailored to customer needs, available through traditional purchase or Dell APEX subscription.

Advertisment

Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell Technologies, stated, “AI is transforming business at an unprecedented pace. Data centers must be designed from the ground up to handle AI’s speed and scale while new AI PCs are transforming productivity and collaboration. The Dell AI Factory helps customers accelerate AI adoption with a comprehensive AI portfolio and leading AI ecosystem partners, offering right-sized approaches and greater control over AI deployments on-premises, at the edge, and across cloud environments.”

Infrastructure for AI

Dell’s end-to-end AI portfolio includes client devices, servers, storage, data protection, and networking. This portfolio is expanding with new offers to meet increasing AI demands.

Advertisment

AI PCs

Dell introduces new AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, featuring Microsoft AI experiences. These laptops, targeted at professionals and consumers, include built-in AI for improved performance and battery life. They facilitate task and workflow management through local computing and processing across the GPU, CPU, and NPU.

Data Management and Protection

Advertisment

Dell PowerScale F910 all-flash file storage addresses AI workload needs, delivering faster AI insights with up to 127% improvement in performance and density. Project Lightning, a new parallel file system software architecture, will be integrated into PowerScale to accelerate training times for large-scale AI workflows. The Dell Solution for AI Data Protection helps protect AI applications and data with Dell’s data protection software, appliances, and reference design.

Networking Enhancements

The Dell PowerSwitch Z9864F-ON, powered by the Broadcom Tomahawk 5 chipset, doubles AI application network performance. The PowerEdge XE9680 supports Broadcom 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters, enhancing performance, scalability, and efficiency. Innovations in Enterprise SONiC Distribution and SmartFabric Manager for SONiC software improve AI performance and simplify deployment, orchestration, and lifecycle management.

Advertisment

Partner Ecosystem

Dell collaborates with leading ecosystem partners to provide integrated AI solutions. Dell is the first infrastructure provider to partner with Hugging Face for optimized on-premises deployment of generative AI models. The Dell Enterprise Hub on Hugging Face enables secure training and deployment of customized large language models on Dell infrastructure. Dell also collaborates with Meta to simplify the deployment of Meta Llama 3 models on-premises and offers the Dell AI Solution for Microsoft Azure AI Services to speed AI service deployment.

AI Professional Services

Advertisment

Dell expands its AI Professional Services portfolio to improve business outcomes from AI initiatives. Implementation Services for Microsoft Copilot solutions and Accelerator Services for Dell Enterprise Hub on Hugging Face offer expert guidance and reduce time to value for AI projects.

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

Dell has expanded the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, including new advancements in server, edge, and workstation solutions, and services. This collaboration aims to accelerate AI adoption by providing integrated Dell and NVIDIA capabilities or pre-validated, full-stack solutions.

Advertisment

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..