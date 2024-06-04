Dell Technologies Enhances PowerEdge Server Portfolio

Dell Technologies has announced enhancements to its PowerEdge server portfolio, focusing on performance and efficiency upgrades. These updates apply to deployments across various environments, catering to both large enterprises and small businesses.

The new generation of Dell PowerEdge servers is designed for efficient configurations that aim to streamline operations for a wide range of organizations. This includes cloud service providers of all sizes, small business owners, and those managing edge computing operations. The performance improvements across the new servers provide customers with the necessary computing power to handle diverse workloads effectively.

“Our customers are turning to our newest servers to run more compute-intensive workloads while trying to manage power and emissions,” said Travis Vigil, senior vice president, Infrastructure Solutions Group Product Management, Dell Technologies. “This builds on our 30 years of experience where Dell PowerEdge has been the backbone of IT infrastructure, helping customers adapt to evolving business needs and supporting workloads across edge, core data centers and the cloud.”

PowerEdge R670 CSP Edition and R770 CSP Servers Launched

Dell Technologies has unveiled the new PowerEdge R670 CSP Edition and R770 CSP Edition servers, targeting cloud service providers with optimized performance for high-density and scale-out workloads, such as virtualization and data analytics. The Dell Early Access Program allows customers to evaluate these new server designs, enabling CSPs to scale production from the first day of availability.

Equipped with Smart Cooling technology, these servers offer energy efficiency and adapt intelligently to changing environments. Their compact form factor with front I/O for cold aisle serviceability and versatile configurations simplifies deployment and servicing, making them suitable for specialized data centers.

The introduction of the Intel Xeon 6 Efficient core processor provides up to 2.3 times more performance per rack compared to the previous generation. These servers also feature Dell Open Server Manager, built on OpenBMCTM, to streamline management in diverse and large environments.

These CSP Edition servers debut the Data Center – Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture within the Dell PowerEdge portfolio. The DC-MHS specification standardizes servers, enhancing integration into existing infrastructure, improving design, and expanding customer choices. As part of the Open Compute Project, DC-MHS is a collaborative effort among six companies, including Dell Technologies and Intel, aimed at making data center, edge, and enterprise infrastructure more interoperable.

“Intel is excited to have Dell Technologies at the forefront of our development on the latest generation of Intel Xeon 6 processor, enabling customers across industries to quickly and seamlessly deliver on the promise of high density, efficient compute for AI datacenters of the future,” said Ryan Tabrah, Vice President & General Manager of Intel Xeon Efficient-core Products, Intel Corporation.

Reducing Carbon footprint with PowerEdge T160 and R260 servers

Dell has launched the PowerEdge T160 and R260 servers, designed for small businesses and remote offices seeking powerful, compact configurations. The T160, with a reduced physical footprint of 42%, offers a lower carbon footprint through increased use of sustainable materials, including an unpainted metal chassis. It is up to 23% more power efficient than its predecessor. The R260, with a 24% smaller footprint, enhances its versatility.

Both servers are powered by Intel Xeon E-2400 Processors, delivering double the performance of the previous generation. The T160 is well-suited for organizations needing real-time data processing at near-edge installations, while the R260 is ideal for near-edge virtualization, reducing latency by up to 50%. For harsh environments, both servers feature filter bezels to protect internal hardware from dust and grease, ensuring unobstructed airflow for improved performance and acoustics.

“Technology that maximizes energy efficiency and infrastructure density without compromising performance is critical for modern sustainable datacenter operations,” said Kuba Stolarski, research vice president, of IDC Enterprise Infrastructure Practice. “Dell’s portfolio offers organizations of all sizes innovative server solutions to meet their sustainability goals while simplifying management and up-leveling performance with the current generation of technology.”

