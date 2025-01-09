Dell Technologies Introduces AI PC Portfolio

Dell Technologies builds on decades of PC innovation with a new, simplified portfolio featuring on-device AI for greater end-user creativity and productivity. To accelerate AI PC adoption across enterprises, Dell also provides developers and IT administrators with the tools to seamlessly build and deploy AI applications to Dell AI PCs.

Dell expands its portfolio with new product designs, increased performance and battery life, the latest silicon innovation and AI accelerators, and industry-leading capabilities across software, management and sustainability. Dell has unified its brand across PCs, displays, services and accessories to make it even easier for customers to find the right technology solutions they need today and in the future.

“The PC is the most important personal productivity device of our lifetime and it is being transformed by AI,” said Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. “Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing.”

“Dell’s strategy to shift to simple, descriptive naming across its PC, ecosystem solutions and services portfolio brings significant value to customers amidst a complex and evolving AI PC landscape,” said Pat Moorhead, President, Moor Insights & Strategy. “Alongside new silicon options from AMD, in addition to Intel and Qualcomm, and new PC designs, Dell is well positioned to offer choice and help organizations futureproof for the AI era.”

The Dell and Dell Pro product lines extend to displays, accessories and services for a consistent customer experience across the entire client portfolio.

Dell provides the latest silicon choices across its new portfolio while removing guesswork and complexity for end-users and businesses. New Dell AI PCs, offer built-in NPU technology to deliver AI performance suited to specific workload needs. Dell builds upon its Intel lineup by adding Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, expands AMD options with AMD Ryzen processors and continues working with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to offer customers the right devices for the right use-cases. The combined hardware, software and silicon innovations broaden powerful on-device Copilot+ PC experiences to reach more customers.

