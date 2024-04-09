Dell Technologies Launches AI-Powered Gaming Portfolio in India

Dell Technologies has introduced its latest range of AI-enabled consumer PCs in India, featuring models such as the XPS 14 & 16, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus. These devices are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated artificial intelligence (AI), offering improved performance and efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, at Dell Technologies, India, said, “We are at the intersection of AI and personal computing and have the unique position to lead the PC experience revolution. Dell Technologies is just as excited today as we've ever been about the future of PC, of it being and will continue to be our customer's true digital partner. We're focused on being the leading consumer PC provider for the AI era with new AI-enabled lineups that are more intuitive, efficient, and adaptable for everyone. The next generation of CPUs, GPUs, and the addition of NPUs and accelerators will enable our customers in India to handle even more complicated AI workloads and that’s a winning opportunity for the PC.”

The revolutionary futuristic design of the new XPS series was initially unveiled at CES 2022 with the XPS 13 Plus (now XPS 13), marking a paradigm shift in the identity of the XPS brand. Dell has now extended this unified design across its entire XPS lineup, including the new XPS 16 and XPS 14 models.

The XPS 16 represents Dell's most powerful XPS laptop to date, delivering enhanced performance for demanding workloads, while the XPS 14 offers unparalleled flexibility for remote work scenarios. Both laptops, equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, feature a neural processing unit (NPU), allowing for optimized processing and performance without solely relying on the CPU or GPU.

Responding to the demands of gamers for excellence, Dell has revamped the Alienware m16 R2 based on community input. This iteration prioritizes both performance and portability while staying true to the core values that Alienware enthusiasts cherish. A significant improvement comes in the form of a redesigned cryo-tech thermal solution, enhancing the device's travel-friendliness without compromising performance.

Additionally, the introduction of the Stealth Mode hotkey enables seamless transformation according to user preferences. Completing the new consumer portfolio is the Inspiron 14 Plus, boasting a range of AI-driven enhancements. These include the innovative AI-enabled auto framing feature and visual upgrades, making it a compact yet powerful option for creative endeavors.

Pujan Chadha, Director of Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “We know our Indian consumers have different PC needs and preferences. Yet, we unwaveringly ensure every product in our array is a daring step ahead in our quest to offer cutting-edge technology to perfectly match their demands and aspirations. As stewards of the PC gaming industry, our new Alienware m16 R2 meets the wide range of interests of this thriving community. Our award-winning and fan-favorite XPS portfolio continues to combine premium design and power with additional next-generation technology to push the boundaries. And, finally, by smoothly integrating AI features, our new Inspiron 14 Plus raises the bar for efficiency in multitasking performance.”

The new futuristic XPS portfolio with built-in AI

The XPS lineup remains committed to blending sophisticated designs with state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring users excel in their endeavors. Leading the new range is the XPS 16, delivering unparalleled performance for demanding projects. Equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, this device offers a remarkable 45% increase in performance compared to its predecessor, the XPS 15.

Meanwhile, the XPS 14 serves as a versatile creative partner, seamlessly integrating sleek aesthetics with robust performance. Featuring up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and up to 47W of sustained performance, it provides ample horsepower for swift rendering, video editing, file exporting, and content creation with AI-powered applications.

Alongside the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which intelligently selects the optimal computing engine for diverse operations, both devices are equipped with transformative AI functionalities, revolutionizing user-device interactions. Featuring Copilot in Windows 11, users gain access to a personalized AI assistant capable of managing a myriad of tasks, from answering queries to organizing to-do lists. Complementing this is the Copilot key, strategically placed for swift task execution while maintaining workflow continuity with a single keystroke.

Alienware m16 R2

The Alienware m16 R2 is a comprehensive gaming PC that meets all requirements. Equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra H Series processors (including the Core Ultra 9 185H), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics (with up to an RTX 4070 TGP 140W), and a Total Performance Power of up to 175W, this device is capable of handling even the most demanding games while remaining easily portable.

The machine is designed to be 15% smaller than the previous generation, featuring airflow. Packed with AI capabilities, it ensures balanced performance across the board. Additionally, it has a larger palm rest and touchpad, which are 14% larger than those of the previous generation.

The device eliminates the thermal shelf, leading to a decreased Y dimension. It also introduces a redesigned Cryo-tech thermal technology to enhance the performance of the 45W Intel Core Ultra processors. Additionally, the device features a 16:10 240Hz QHD+ screen, an FHD webcam with IR for facial recognition, and HDR support. These features provide dynamic and crystal-clear visuals, enriching the experience both during gaming and other activities.

The Alienware m16 R2 distinguishes itself with the addition of the new Stealth Mode feature. Activated by pressing the F2 shortcut key, this handy function switches the keyboard backlighting to white, deactivates all other AlienFX lighting areas, and switches the device to Quiet Mode, effectively reducing fan noise.

Express every idea with the Inspiron 14 Plus

The new Inspiron 14 Plus comes with powerful Intel Core Ultra Processors, featuring a dedicated AI engine and built-in Intel Arc graphics. Its display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.2K resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp clarity. Dolby Vision HDR technology adds depth to images with striking contrast.

The Dell ComfortView Plus ensures a comfortable viewing experience. With an FHD webcam and advanced AI noise reduction, uninterrupted video chats are guaranteed. The AI-enabled auto framing keeps you centered, while the eye contact feature engages you even if you look away. It boasts strong battery life and ExpressCharge, charging the battery to 80% in less than 60 minutes.

The Inspiron 14 Plus is MIL-810H military-grade certified for durability and features Trusted Platform Module security for data protection. It is designed with recycled materials, including aluminum, steel, and plastic. The plastic-free etched logo reduces manufacturing waste. ENERGY STAR 8.0 rated and EPEAT Silver registered, it has sustainable packaging and EPEAT Climate+ Designation.