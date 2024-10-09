Dell Technologies Opens Dell Premium Exclusive Store in Lucknow

Dell Technologies has opened a new Dell Exclusive Store in Lucknow's Naza Market. This store offers a hybrid retail experience that combines a gaming hub with an AI-driven shopping environment. It reflects Dell’s vision for the future of retail and underscores Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh as important markets for the company.

Inaugurated by Raj Kumar Rishi, VP and MD of Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies India, the store features a team of well-trained staff to assist customers in selecting laptops, desktops, and peripherals. Additionally, the store offers after-sales support to ensure devices perform optimally, providing consumers with reliable service and peace of mind.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, "The new Lucknow Dell Exclusive Store embodies Dell's commitment to leading the AI revolution. By integrating AI-powered experiences into a consumer-centric space, we’re shaping the future of retail and empowering communities, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, and driving Dell’s growth in India.”

“Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow are key markets for us, and we're excited to open this new Dell Exclusive Store in the city's heart. This store highlights our commitment to consumers, partners, and distributors, showcasing our latest products and innovations. With AI-driven experiences, trained staff, and great offers, we aim to make it a top destination for students, gamers, and tech enthusiasts, driving our growth across the state and country", said Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, of India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies India.

Dell Exclusive Store in Lucknow to Offer Complete Range of Products

The new Dell Exclusive Store in Lucknow will showcase Dell's consumer products, including AI-powered laptops, desktops, and monitors. The store will also feature an exclusive "AI zone" and a gaming experience zone, offering interactive areas and product demonstrations for consumers and gamers to explore.

Dell plans to collaborate with local partners to make the store a valuable community resource. Additionally, the company aims to engage with the student community by offering special promotions, creating a space where technology enthusiasts can experience the latest advancements in a dynamic, futuristic environment.