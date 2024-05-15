Dell Technologies Unveils Multicloud Data Protection and AI Advances

Dell Technologies is expanding its range of data protection solutions, which includes appliances, software, and service models. This initiative aims to assist customers in improving their defenses against a growing number of cyberattacks.

Advertisment

The updates to the Dell Data Protection suite are designed to help customers establish a robust infrastructure for safeguarding data, whether it’s stored locally, in cloud environments, or at remote locations. These developments are in response to the findings of the 2024 Dell Global Data Protection Index survey.

According to the survey, a significant portion of organizations are concerned that their current data protection strategies may not be sufficient against ransomware attacks. Additionally, many organizations are uncertain about their ability to recover effectively after a cyberattack.

“As organizations rapidly embrace public cloud solutions, hybrid working models, and generative AI, the threat landscape has changed its dynamics to expose more vulnerabilities within organizations. With the complexity and sophistication of cyberattacks escalating worldwide, we need to prioritize a scalable, real-time, AI-ready, and cloud-enabled data protection infrastructure,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director and GM of Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India.

Advertisment

Phil Goodwin, research vice president, of IDC, said, “Dell’s portfolio of data protection solutions supports numerous data protection best practices to help organizations modernize their data protection environment. We expect the latest PowerProtect Data Domain appliances to remain a key element of critical data protection and cyber recovery infrastructure.”

“We have been relying on PowerProtect Data Domain appliances to keep our data secure,” said Rich Jackson, data protection architect, State of Michigan.“We have no doubts that the latest generation of appliances will continue to increase protection performance and the security of our data.”

Dell PowerProtect Data Domain systems are also at the center of a broad partner ecosystem, helping leading data protection software vendors grow their business while strengthening resiliency for their customers.

Advertisment

“Dell and Commvault have a shared belief that a strong foundation for resilience is required in the face of AI-driven cyber threats,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO, of Commvault. “Together, we are delivering industry-leading cybersecurity, performance, and efficiency to our joint customers. With a deep API integration between the Commvault Cloud platform and Dell's latest PowerProtect Data Domain appliances, we can leverage the full strength of our combined cyber resilience, data security, and rapid recovery capabilities to empower organizations to effectively mitigate risks and ensure uninterrupted business continuity.”

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..