Deloitte Announces Strategic Alliance with CleverTap

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India has entered a strategic alliance with CleverTap, to help businesses transform their customer engagement strategies through data-driven insights and AI-powered automation. The partnership aims to enable enterprises to optimise customer interactions, improve retention and accelerate digital transformation.

As businesses shift towards data-led, insight-driven engagement models, there is a growing need for real-time analytics, predictive customer insights and personalised experiences. This collaboration will focus on key sectors, such as retail, financial services, quick commerce and travel, where enterprises are seeking to create seamless, personalised and scalable customer experiences.

Commenting on the alliance, Hemendra Upadhyay, Partner, Deloitte India said, “In today's hyper-competitive business landscape, delivering a personalised and customer-centric experience has become a defining factor for success. Organisations across industries are leveraging data, digital tools and advanced technologies to not only identify their most valuable customers but also to stay ahead of the curve. This partnership is not just about addressing today’s challenges—it is about equipping businesses with the tools and insights to stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape through the “power of collaboration.”

Anand Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CleverTap added, “Partnering with Deloitte marks a pivotal step in expanding CleverTap’s reach. Their innovative strategies and local insights, combined with our AI-driven enterprise-grade platform, will empower businesses to drive deeply personalised, scalable engagement. Together, we’re redefining customer connections and accelerating growth across regions.”

Balaji Venkataraman, Partner, Deloitte India, highlighted the importance of customer engagement in today’s business landscape, stating, “As businesses move beyond traditional models, they need scalable, AI-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly with their digital strategies to enhance agility and drive meaningful customer engagement. This partnership will bring together Deloitte’s expertise in advisory and build and operate with CleverTap’s advanced technology for brands to enrich customer experiences, increase retention and drive long-term business value.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer at CleverTap added, “Joining forces with Deloitte underscores CleverTap’s commitment to solving critical business challenges by delivering real-time, data-driven insights and personalized engagement at scale. Through our integrated solutions and joint go-to-market initiatives, enterprises can deepen customer relationships, optimise operations; and achieve sustainable growth. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for how brands accelerate digital transformation and drive market leadership.”

