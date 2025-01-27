Deloitte India Partners Red Hat to Advance Digital Transformation

Deloitte India has formed a strategic collaboration with Red Hat India to assist Indian enterprises in accelerating their digital transformation through hybrid cloud adoption and IT infrastructure modernization. This partnership aims to address critical challenges such as scalability, cost efficiency, and security-optimized cloud adoption, enabling businesses to navigate their transformation journeys more effectively.

Enterprise-Grade Solutions for Modern IT Needs

The collaboration focuses on creating an ecosystem that delivers enterprise-grade solutions for IT automation, cloud-native development, and DevOps practices. These solutions aim to empower businesses to develop resilient and future-ready IT systems, equipping them with the tools necessary for innovation and scalability.

Supporting Competitiveness in a Dynamic Digital Landscape

By combining Deloitte’s strategic expertise with Red Hat’s open-source technologies, the partnership seeks to enable enterprises to stay competitive and adapt to the evolving digital landscape, fostering long-term growth and resilience.

Hemendra Upadhyay, Partner, Deloitte South Asia, stated, “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation and building future-ready IT systems. By addressing the challenges burdening Indian enterprises today, we aim to uplift organisations for long-term digital resilience and growth. Our collaboration with Red Hat marks a pivotal step in Deloitte’s mission to enable South Asian businesses to achieve digital resilience and growth.

Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance Leader, said, “In today’s fast-evolving IT landscape, co-creation and collaboration are essential for developing scalable and innovative solutions. By combining Red Hat’s expertise in open-source technologies with Deloitte’s deep consulting experience, we are creating a robust ecosystem that empowers businesses to transform their IT infrastructure and adopt hybrid cloud at scale. It reflects the growing industry trend where co-innovation drives faster time-to-market, enhances operational efficiency, and unlocks new avenues for business growth. Together, we aim to redefine enterprise technology and enable organisations to thrive in a highly competitive, cloud-native world.”

Red Hat’s suite of open-source technologies includes industry-leading platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. These technologies allow enterprises to enhance their IT environments, reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and rapidly scale operations, delivering increased agility and security in a cloud-native world.

Ausim Khan, Director, Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat India, said, “Working with Deloitte enables us to extend the transformative potential of open-source technologies to a wider audience in India. Through this collaboration, we are committed to delivering tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of Indian enterprises, empowering them to innovate and scale with greater confidence in today’s dynamic digital environment.”

Deloitte India and Red Hat India are planning to establish a Center of Excellence to deliver industry-specific solutions tailored to the diverse needs of Indian businesses. This initiative highlights their shared commitment to driving innovation and building a sustainable IT ecosystem. By integrating open-source expertise with strategic advisory capabilities, the collaboration aims to enable Indian enterprises to explore new opportunities, strengthen competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth in an ever-changing market landscape.

