Deloitte unveils Global AI Simulation Centre of Excellence in Bangalore

Deloitte announced a significant scaling of its Global AI Simulation Centre of Excellence (CoE). This CoE is a part of its global investment of USD 3 billion in GenAI through FY30.

Launched first in Bengaluru, India to serve Deloitte’s global network, the Simulation CoE aims to accelerate clients’ decision-making processes, mitigate potential risks, and maximise their return on investment (ROI). Using real-time insights, the CoE seeks to develop advanced visualisations, simulations and scenario modeling, digital twins and multi-agent systems.

The Simulation CoE is newly integrated into existing Deloitte Experience Centres to offer immersive experiences to clients, enabling a more nuanced understanding of multiple scenarios while supporting the formulation of precise, clear and accelerated strategic plans. The CoE augments Deloitte’s Global GenAI Market Incubator with its deep experience in advanced simulation, introducing a novel and dynamic approach to advising clients.

The CoE focuses on four simulations designed to help executives accelerate and improve their decision-making procedures:

Physical, which simulates the physical world to unlock value from AI-driven automation, AI and robotics training and infrastructure optimisation.

For example, Deloitte has used such simulations for warehouse automation, logistics design, infrastructure optimisation and supply chains across sectors leading to risk-mitigated testing and optimised cost for scaling.

Process, which uses AI and agentic modeling to streamline processes - including enterprise - to automate decision-making, optimise systematic interactions and stress-test business resilience across a range of industries.

For example, Deloitte has applied these capabilities to long-range and medium-range demand forecasting with proprietary solutions such as Converge, enabling informed supply chains and sales and marketing decisions in the consumer sector.

People, which models demographic trends, human–machine interaction and workforce requirements, focusing on increasing productivity and creating a dynamic workforce through the use of GenAI.

Simulations include workforce planning and delivery transformation as clients across sectors re-imagine their business in a GenAI-enabled world.

Strategic options, which models the optimal ROI associated with different strategic options.

For example, Deloitte’s Quartz Atlas AI solution applies molecular optimisation for new drug discovery in life sciences.

Rohit Berry, President, Strategy, Risk & Transactions, Deloitte South Asia said, “India’s unique blend of a skilled talent pool, cost efficiency, advanced software engineering capabilities and an increasingly favourable business environment; firmly positions it as a global hub for innovation. The government’s commitment to strengthen Bharat’s role in the global AI landscape is reflected in its vision of Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India. The launch of the Simulation CoE in India will act as a kinetic enabler for the growth of our digital economy, investments and jobs. As India continues to catalyse large-scale socio-economic transformation, the CoE will play a pivotal role in harnessing AI to solve complex challenges at scale - both for India and the world.”

“The Global AI Simulation CoE will help revolutionise the way clients approach strategy development,” says Nicolai Andersen, Global Strategy, Risk & Transactions Leader, Deloitte. “This innovative CoE couples the power of GenAI with data to deliver customised recommendations for each client, providing leaders with actionable insights rather than relying on predictions from traditional approaches. Deloitte looks forward to unveiling this to an expanded set of clients globally, helping them expedite and hone the transformation of their operations, and unleashing the immense potential of GenAI.”