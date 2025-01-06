Delta IT Network Security IT Infrastructure for Lotus Petal Foundation

Delta IT Network, a provider of EduTech and IT solutions, has completed a comprehensive Smart Security IT Infrastructure project for the Lotus Petal Foundation, a Gurugram-based non-governmental organization focused on education, nutrition, and livelihood programs.

Key Components of the Project

The project, with an investment exceeding ₹1.5 crore, encompassed:

- Biometric Attendance Systems: Advanced biometric systems integrated with RFID cards to ensure data protection, enhance student safety, and enable seamless tracking of attendance and staff strength.

- CCTV Networking Solutions: Deployment of Hikvision’s CCTV systems to strengthen the security infrastructure at the foundation.

- Smart Classroom Solutions: Implementation of interactive learning tools to support enhanced educational experiences.

Enhancing Security and Learning

This initiative aligns with the Lotus Petal Foundation’s mission of providing a secure and supportive environment for students. The project integrates technology to improve security measures and create modernized educational facilities, contributing to the overall development of the foundation’s services.

Delta IT Network’s efforts demonstrate its commitment to delivering IT solutions that address both security and educational needs, furthering the integration of technology in social initiatives.

"We have supplied biometric systems powered by eSSL, India’s market leader, along with Hikvision’s CCTV network to ensure seamless security and operational efficiency for the Foundation," said Mr. Sunil Yadav,

AVP Sales, Delta IT Network.

Advancing Interactive Education with Smart Solutions

Ongoing discussions aim to implement end-computing solutions capable of supporting multiple LED screens on a unified platform, making them ideal for interactive teaching environments. Additionally, Delta IT Network is exploring the deployment of DeltaView LED interactive panels to enhance smart classroom solutions.

"For smart class technology and interactive LED panels, we anticipate additional investment of Rs 1 crore that will finalize soon. Our partnership with Lotus Petal Foundation extends beyond technology, it aligns with our commitment to supporting organizations engaged in societal causes." Yadav said.

Client Feedback on Delta IT Network's Services

A representative from the Lotus Petal Foundation highlighted the reliability of Delta IT Network’s solutions, stating, “Their products meet our specifications, and we are assured of uncompromised quality. Additionally, their issue redressal is efficient; any problems are promptly resolved.”

Distribution of IT Solutions Across Branches

When asked about the distribution of computer systems to various branches, it was explained that the equipment was dispatched from the NGO’s central branch in Delhi to its other units located in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other regions. This centralized approach ensures consistent deployment of resources across all branches.

"We are in the process of taking a partner now to streamline our logistics,” he said.

Pawan Chauhan, Delta IT Network’s, the Key Accounts Manager handling the Lotus Petals account, highlighted the work they were doing. " We are providing the NGO with Biometric and CCTV services for their 2,000 poor students. Since money is a consideration for such organizations that are wholly dependent upon corporate funding, we offer them services the lowest possible prices made available by Delta.’’

Asked how this integration will help, Chauhan said that Lotus have set up a new school in Pune. He said "our job is to design their labs and change their normal board classes to smart classes, providing all details."

"We customize their solutions and streamline their processes. The NGO has plans for opening similar schools in UP and MP, where we will help them with adopt latest technology as well as maintain their systems."

"If the master plan succeeds, we foresee additional opportunities at new satellite locations," Yadav noted.

The company had earlier supplied AI-powered infrastructure valued at Rs. 20 crore to Galgotias University and has since received additional orders for system upgrades.

Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network, highlighted the company’s focus on EduTech: “Our partnerships with industry leaders like Dell and HP are driving substantial progress in education technology. By FY 2024-25, we aim to achieve a Rs 60 crore revenue footprint in the EduTech vertical.”

Delta IT Network was recently recognized as the Best SITC Partner for AI Compute installations in the education sector.

