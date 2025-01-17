DENSO to Display Mobility Techs at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

DENSO, a mobility tech gadgets supplier, is excited to announce its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, taking place from January 17th to 22nd, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This platform reflects the growing capabilities and innovations within the Indian automotive sector.

Advertisment

This event will bring together top players from the mobility value chain, showcasing groundbreaking innovations in technology. With a focus on sustainable mobility, and high-tech automotive solutions, the expo will feature a diverse array of participants and unveilings from major automakers.

DENSO aims to be an inspiring company that creates a brighter future for all people through its commitment to being “Green” and creating “Peace of Mind,” highlighting its commitment to promote environmental sustainability and to reduce traffic fatalities, through its latest technologies and solutions tailored for the evolving Indian automotive landscape.

DENSO is featuring the Theme “Pioneering Next-generation cutting-edge technologies” showcasing its Innovation across Semiconductors to explore the potential of Silicon carbide (Si & SiC), groundbreaking Electrification technologies, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Technology to enhance traffic safety of driver, passenger and pedestrian. DENSO’s “Solwer” brand presents a Solutions provider harnessing data-driven technology powered by AI and ML to drive social innovation and expand to a mobility-centered society.

Advertisment

Comment

On the participation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Yasuhiro Iida, CEO, DENSO India Region, remarked, "With our participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to driving innovation that enhances safety and sustainability in the mobility sector. Our advanced technologies are not just about keeping pace with the evolving automotive landscape; they are designed to lead the way toward a future where mobility is both efficient and environmentally responsible. With our expertise in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, and data-driven solutions, we can contribute significantly to creating safer roads and reducing carbon footprints. This expo provides an invaluable platform for us to connect with industry stakeholders and showcase how DENSO’s innovations can meet the current and future needs of society, fostering collaborations to accelerate Innovations."

Read more from Archana Verma