DEP Concludes Industry Events on CAE Technology with MeshWorks

Detroit Engineered Products (DEP), the creator of DEP MeshWorks, has successfully concluded a series of industry events in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. Themed "Exploring Strategic Advantage with DEP MeshWorks' Next-Gen Mesher & Modeler," these events brought together industry leaders, experts, and professionals to discuss advancements in CAE technology.

Advertisment

Industry Share Insights on CAE Innovation

The events featured keynote speakers from leading organizations, including:

- Dr. Ganga Reddy C, Global Operations Director, HCL

- Dr. P.C. Jain, Head, Directorate of Flight Structures, DRDL

- Sridhar Lingan, Principal Engineer, Mahindra

- Ajinkya Ghawate, Site Lead – Digital Concepts, Stellantis

- Rupesh Kumar Chinnappa, Engineering Head, Inteva Products

Key Discussions on Enhancing Engineering Efficiency

Advertisment

Attendees engaged in discussions on AI/ML-driven meshing and modeling, addressing growing demands in product development while managing uncertainties in tools and processes. The sessions provided insights into:

- Reducing engineering time with advanced CAE technologies

- Maximizing ROI across projects

- Accelerating business growth through value chain advancement

- Optimizing software budgets using DEP MeshWorks

DEP Strengthens Industry Leadership in Engineering Innovation

The event series reinforced DEP’s role in advancing engineering practices by fostering discussions on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and digital transformation in CAE. The platform facilitated networking opportunities among industry professionals, reinforcing collaboration and knowledge-sharing to drive next-generation product development.

Advertisment

Radha Krishnan, Founder and President of DEP, remarked, "We are thrilled with the success of our five-city series showcasing the advanced capabilities of MeshWorks. The engagement and knowledge exchange among professionals have been truly gratifying. This series underscores DEP's dedication to advancing the CAE sector while fostering valuable connections. Our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in engineering remains our top priority as we look to build upon the momentum generated by these events."

Read More:

Advertisment

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?