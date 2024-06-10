DEP hosted the 2W/3W Industry Conclave in three cities

Detroit Engineered Products (DEP), creators of the MeshWorks integrated CAE platform, announces the conclusion of the 2W/3W Industry Conclave. The event, themed "Elevating Efficiency & Performance in 2W/3W Design and Development using AI/ML-enabled CAE Technologies," was held in Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai. The conclave aimed to promote the development of faster, smarter, and greener vehicles through optimized design and manufacturing processes, reducing the need for prototypes. The event highlighted how advanced technologies lower costs and shorten time to market.

The conclave was attended by industry experts, professionals, and thought leaders from companies such as Tech Mahindra, OLA Electric, Hyundai MOBIS, Bajaj Auto, KPIT, HCL Technologies, and Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd. These participants gathered to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities in the field.

DEP supports companies throughout the product development cycle. MeshWorks provides tools for design modifications, shape adjustments, and rapid iterations, streamlining the design workflow. Integrated with AI and ML frameworks, it offers efficient post-processing capabilities, adapting to various changes and creating a more flexible design environment.

Vidya Shankar, VP of DEP, said, “By utilizing advanced morphing and ConceptWorks, we can create two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles without the need for CAD, thus achieving optimal designs faster without involving designers at every stage. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaboration, we can create a more efficient, sustainable, and user-friendly transportation landscape”.

Ilangovan Angaiah, President of the ESS Division at AR4 Tech Pvt. Ltd., and Ragav Vasudevan, Head of Testing & Validation at Sun Mobility Pvt. Ltd., were the keynote speakers at the conclave. They shared their expertise and delivered presentations that established the event's theme. Their insights on integrating advanced technologies in two-wheeler and three-wheeler product development highlighted innovative approaches in the industry.

Key highlights of the event included:

Emerging trends and opportunities in two-wheeler and three-wheeler connectivity, autonomy, and electrification.

Challenges in using computer-aided engineering (CAE) for global performance evaluation.

Streamlining design with future tech CAE for precision without prototypes.

Software-defined two-wheeler and three-wheeler product development.

Advanced AI/ML technologies for safety, efficiency, and user experience in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler industry.

