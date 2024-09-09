DEP Partners Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Detroit Engineered Products (DEP), an engineering solutions and product development company, and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence India Pvt Ltd. (HMII), a unit of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership focuses on expanding DEP’s CAE platform, MeshWorks, across India. Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence is known for its simulation software and engineering solutions that drive innovation in product manufacturing.

Objective of DEP and Hexagon Partnership

The collaboration aims to extend the reach of MeshWorks, DEP’s CAE platform, which includes capabilities such as efficient CAE meshing, model assembly tools, morphing and parametric CAE technology for design iterations and optimization, concept CAE modeling, and process automation. These features aim to reduce CAE workflow time, optimize products, and lower costs.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Technological Advancement: The partnership will provide Indian companies with access to advanced CAE tools, potentially enhancing engineering and design capabilities.



Market Expansion: Hexagon’s established distribution network in India will help DEP reach a broader customer base, increasing the availability of MeshWorks to businesses and professionals in the engineering field.



Localized Support: Both companies will offer localized support and training to ensure a smooth transition for MeshWorks users, maximizing the platform's effectiveness in India.

Radha Krishnan, President and Founder of DEP, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership, citing HMII’s market knowledge and network as key factors in expanding MeshWorks in India.

Sridhar Dharmarajan, Executive Vice President & Managing Director of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence India, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting MeshWorks as a potential transformative CAE platform for product development across industries.