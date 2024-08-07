Desktops and VPN Products Worth 55 Cr Supplied by Distributor

India’s IT distributor, Iris Global Services, has recently completed a significant supply of computer products and hardware for PACS centres across the state of Madhya Pradesh. This was part of a major order from their Indore partner, Business Automation Indore.

Iris Global provided 4,500 desktops, valued at Rs 55 crore, for the state PACS project, along with VPN products.

PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) are the grassroots-level arms of the short-term cooperative credit structure. PACS interact directly with rural (agricultural) borrowers, offering loans, collecting repayments and undertaking distribution and marketing functions. They play a crucial role in the cooperative credit structure and form its foundation, serving as the final link between borrowers and higher financing agencies such as Scheduled Commercial Banks, RBI, and NABARD. Business Automation, also known as BusAuto, has been a senior partner in Iris Global’s channel partner network for over three decades. It’s an IT solution provider, serving clients across India through various government, corporate and educational projects.

BusAuto represents brands such as Oracle, Red Hat, HPE, NetApp, Fortinet, HP, Cisco, VMware, Dell, Acer, Microsoft, OpenText, Logitech, Brother, Epson, Vertiv, Samsung, LG, Thales and Radware, among others. They also offer warranty and post-warranty services through their extensive network. Their partnership with Iris Global has continually strengthened over the years.

Comment

Ravi Nandi, Director, Business Automation Indore said, “Our company received an order from the MP state government to provide computing solutions at 4,519 PACS centres within a tight three-months deadline. Iris Global efficiently procured and supplied the majority of the order, including 4,500 desktops and VPN biometrics hardware. Their timely delivery was crucial in meeting the project timelines.”

Nandi further explained, “We faced a strict timeline for delivering and installing the solutions at each PACS center. Iris Global supplied the products to our warehouses in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, from where we proceeded with the installations at the respective PACS centres.”

