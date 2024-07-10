Digii an AWS Partner and AWS Unveil DigiiAI, a Generative AI Solution

Digii, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology Partne and AWS India have announced the introduction of “DigiiAI”, a digital solution which aims to transform the campus experience in education institutions by providing smarter, more efficient and personalised solutions for students, teaching faculty, and administration. In its initial phase, DigiiAI will leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline administrative tasks, enhance classroom management, and provide personalised support for faculty members. As part of the first cohort, Digii will offer DigiiAI for more than 1000 faculty members across 20 educational institutions in India, including leading institutions like Manipal Academy of BFSI, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bangalore, Chanakya University, The Apollo University, and Techno India University, among others.

DigiiAI is aimed at addressing common challenges faced by faculty and students in educational institutions. For example, teaching faculty spend a lot of time on several administrative tasks such as taking attendance, preparing class schedules, documentation of course files and students’ performance, assessment creation and evaluation, among others. Digii has interacted with faculty members across more than 150 partner institutions to understand specific areas where generative AI could assist them and enable them to spend time and energy on more impactful academic endeavours. These interactions highlighted that while faculty members have frequently used AI platforms in a personal capacity, such usage gave generic responses and required repetitive manual processes. Further, these experiences did not adequately support Outcome-based Education (OBE) principles, adding to the challenges faced by educators.

“The Techno India Group is dedicated to enhancing the quality of assessments to ensure optimal learning outcomes. With DigiiAI, our faculty can create more precise and effective evaluations, significantly enriching the educational experience for our students,” said Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Innovation Officer - Techno India Group.

“At Manipal Academy of BFSI, we are committed to delivering high-quality education at scale. The introduction of DigiiAI will significantly enhance our learning outcomes by providing our faculty with advanced tools to streamline their tasks and focus more on impactful teaching,” said Balasundaram Athreya, President & Head of Campus Operations, Manipal Academy of BFSI.

Digii has been able to successfully develop and launch DigiiAI in a short period of time by building it on Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed generative AI service from AWS that offers customers a choice of high-performing foundation models, and a broad set of security, privacy, and responsible AI capabilities. Using Amazon Bedrock has enabled Digii to experiment and evaluate top foundation models, and build a solution that meets the specific needs of Digii’s partner institutions in India.

