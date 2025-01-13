Digisol Displays IT Solutions at ACMA TECH EXPO 2025

Digisol, an Indian IT Networking company, displayed its solutions in the ACMA TECH EXPO 2025. The three-day event presented a venue for showcasing the Made in India IT Networking Solutions. The exhibition was visited by a number of industry leaders, partners and tech enthusiasts.

The event was marked by live engagements, where visitors viewed and learnt about Digisol’s advanced solutions and interact with the team to explore cutting-edge networking trends. Interactive knowledge sessions conducted by Digisol’s experts provided insights into emerging technologies and industry developments, enriching the experience for all participants. The expo also served as a strategic networking platform, fostering connections with CXOs, ISPs, traders, manufacturers, channel partners, distributors etc.

Samir Kamat, Sales Head, Active Products Digisol said, “Our participation in ACMA TECH EXPO 2025 has been a tremendous success. The response from visitors has been overwhelming, and it’s inspiring to see such enthusiasm for our Made in India IT Networking Products. This event has reinforced our commitment to driving India’s networking landscape forward.”

Digisol’s participation in ACMA TECH EXPO 2025 was a further mark in its journey to offer Make in India Networking solutions. The company asserts its dedication to offer businesses and individuals with connectivity solutions.

