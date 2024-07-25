Digital Engineering Awards by LTTS, ISG and CNBC TV18

L&T Technology Services has announced the launch of the third annual Digital Engineering Awards. The awards are organized in association with Information Services Group (ISG) and CNBC TV18 in India.

The Digital Engineering Awards recognize global engineering excellence and innovation. Nominations are open to all product companies, manufacturers, and OEMs worldwide. Enterprises and their service providers can submit nominations until September 23, 2024. Winners will be announced during an awards celebration on December 7, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.

The 2024 edition aims to continue the success of previous years. The 2023 program received over 200 nominations from more than 100 organizations globally. Previous winners include companies such as AT&T, BMW Group, Caterpillar Inc., Chevron, Delta Airlines, ExxonMobil, GE Healthcare, Honeywell, and Microsoft.

Enterprise award winners will be selected by a global panel of industry experts, including representatives from ISG, in 11 categories. The awards are divided into two segments: Engineering The Change and Engineer At Heart.

The categories are:

Engineering the Change Team Awards



- Digital Transformation of the Year

- Top Sustainability Initiative

- Digital Engineering Project/Program of the Year

- Engineering Product of the Year

- Excellence in Value Realization

- AI Impact of the Year

Engineer at Heart Individual Awards

- The Distinguished Digital Engineering Leader

- The Digital Engineer of the Year

- The Woman Engineer of the Year

- The Innovator of the Year

- AI Innovator of the Year

Two new awards, AI Champion (Innovator) of the Year and AI Impact of the Year, reflect recent changes in technology and AI adoption. The awards will be presented at the December 7 gala ceremony.

