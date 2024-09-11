Dixon Technologies partners HP India Under PLI Scheme

Indian contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies has entered into a collaboration with HP India to manufacture laptops, desktops, and all-in-one PCs. This partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Padget Electronics to Handle Manufacturing

Under the collaboration, Dixon’s subsidiary, Padget Electronics, will take on the manufacturing responsibilities. The agreement is subject to the signing of definitive agreements, which will further detail the terms and scope of the partnership.

Boost to Domestic Electronics Manufacturing

This collaboration aligns with India's push to strengthen domestic electronics manufacturing and is expected to enhance the country's production capacity for laptops and PCs.

"Padget Electronics Private Limited intends to enter into an MOU with HP India Sales Private Limited to carry out the manufacturing of notebooks, desktops, and all-in-one PCs under PLI 2.0, subject to the signing of definitive agreements in due course," according to a joint statement.

Padget Electronics Establishes New Manufacturing Facility under PLI 2.0 Scheme

Padget Electronics is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, as part of the IT Hardware Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 Scheme. This facility will focus on manufacturing laptops, desktops, and all-in-one devices.

HP India and Padget Electronics in PLI 2.0 Scheme

Both HP India and Padget Electronics are participants in the PLI 2.0 scheme, which offers financial incentives to companies contributing to the growth of India's electronics manufacturing sector. The initiative aims to boost domestic production and expand the country’s capabilities in the hardware industry.

"Spanning across 3,00,000 square feet, the plant is projected to create 1,500 direct jobs. At peak capacity, it will produce 2 million units annually," the statement said.

Dixon Technologies on Alliance with HP India

Dixon Technologies Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Atul Lall, stated that the collaboration with HP India will improve the availability of personal computing systems for Indian consumers.

Leveraging HP’s Global Reach and Technology

Lall highlighted HP’s global presence in over 170 countries and its strong reputation for advanced technology. He added that combining HP’s vision with Dixon's manufacturing expertise will help deliver high-quality products to the Indian market.

