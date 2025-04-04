E2E Cloud Deploys NVIDIA H200 GPU Infrastructure for AI Workloads

E2E Cloud, a cloud services provider focused on AI workloads, has announced the deployment of the NVIDIA H200 GPU infrastructure. The deployment includes two clusters—located in Delhi NCR and Chennai—each equipped with 1,024 NVIDIA H200 GPUs.

The infrastructure aims to support the increasing demand for high-performance computing in AI model training and fine-tuning. With a combined GPU memory capacity of 288.8 TB and a memory bandwidth of 4.8 TB/s, the clusters are designed to manage large-scale and memory-intensive AI models, including language models such as DeepSeek.

The NVIDIA H200 GPUs are positioned to support accelerated computing needs across various AI use cases, offering 2.4× higher memory bandwidth compared to previous generations. E2E Cloud’s latest infrastructure investment reflects broader industry trends as demand grows for scalable, high-throughput compute environments to support generative AI, natural language processing, and deep learning applications in India and beyond.

“E2E Cloud’s investment is India’s largest NVIDIA H200 GPU deployment, which underscores our commitment to building the country's most advanced AI infrastructure,” said Tarun Dua, MD of E2E Cloud. “By strategically placing these clusters in Delhi NCR and Chennai and integrating them with our TIR AI/ML Platform, we are making cutting-edge AI computing more accessible and efficient for enterprises, researchers, and developers.”

Furthermore, Tarun Dua, MD of E2E Cloud, added that “TIR AI/ML Platform makes accessing and utilizing the GPUs seamless. Designed for efficiency, TIR eliminates infrastructure setup complexities, enabling enterprises and developers to launch their training, fine-tuning, and inference workloads with just a few clicks”.

E2E Cloud Expands AI Capabilities with H200 Deployment for Real-Time Applications

Following the deployment of its NVIDIA H200 GPU clusters, E2E Cloud is enabling a broader set of use cases beyond large-scale AI model training. The infrastructure supports real-time AI-driven applications across sectors such as healthcare, autonomous systems, financial analytics, and scientific research.

Enterprises with strict data residency and regulatory requirements can access this high-performance infrastructure through E2E Cloud’s Sovereign Cloud Platform. This allows organizations in regulated industries—including government, finance, and healthcare—to leverage advanced AI capabilities while maintaining compliance with local data governance standards.

The move reinforces E2E Cloud’s focus on providing scalable and compliant AI infrastructure, supporting the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence workloads within India.

