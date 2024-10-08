E2E Networks Partners with People+ai for Cloud Computing in India

E2E Networks has announced a partnership with People+ai to address the growing demand for cloud GPU and cloud computing resources in India. The collaboration aims to strengthen the country’s computing ecosystem by providing accessible and tailored computing solutions.

People+ai, an initiative of the EkStep Foundation, is working on the Open Cloud Compute (OCC) project, which seeks to establish a decentralized network of micro data centres across India. This open network is designed to meet the increasing demand for computing infrastructure while encouraging collaboration among businesses, developers, and government entities. By utilizing open-source technologies, the OCC project democratizes access to cloud resources, allowing organizations of all sizes to benefit from cloud computing without the limitations of traditional models. The initiative aims to bring computing power closer to users, offering faster processing, reduced latency, and improved data sovereignty.

Tanuj Bhojwani, Head, people+ai said, “At Open Cloud Compute, our vision is to democratise AI by making computing resources accessible to all innovators. The Open Cloud Compute initiative can benefit greatly from E2E Networks' ability to empower AI innovators across India, from early-stage startups to industry leaders, ensuring that the next wave of AI-driven innovations comes from inclusive and diverse ecosystems.”

Kesava Reddy, CRO, of E2E Networks Ltd said, “We’re excited to partner with People+ai to make cloud computing and GPU power more accessible. This partnership will help businesses in India, big and small, use advanced AI and cloud technologies to innovate and grow. We aim to build a strong AI ecosystem that benefits everyone.”

The initiative is particularly relevant in India, where the demand for scalable and flexible cloud solutions is rapidly increasing due to digital transformation across industries. E2E Networks, a leading AI-focused cloud provider listed on the NSE and empanelled by MeitY, plays a key role in this partnership by expanding access to advanced cloud GPUs, GPU clusters, and AI development workflows.

E2E Networks offers high-performance cloud GPUs, including H100 and A100 models, along with cluster configurations like 64xH100 and 256xH100. It also provides the AI development studio TIR, simplifying the process for organizations to train, deploy, and scale AI-driven applications. This initiative supports private and public sector entities in adopting AI technologies, allowing businesses of all sizes to innovate and stay competitive in the evolving AI landscape.

As GPU computing becomes central to AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing workloads in the coming decade, E2E Cloud is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation. The company aims to support startups, SMEs, educational institutions, and large enterprises, helping build an ecosystem that will enable India to lead in AI development.

