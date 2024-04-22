Earth Day 2024 - Salesforce India launches Reboot the Earth

CRM solutions provider Salesforce, has launched "Reboot the Earth" this World Earth Day, in collaboration with five United Nations agencies: United Nations Secretariat, UN Youth Office, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology, and Digital Public Goods Alliance.

The initiative comprises climate-focused innovation hackathons, with the first held in Hyderabad. Its objective is to unite young computer programmers, administrators, architects, Salesforce ecosystem enthusiasts, scientists, and other stakeholders to devise solutions addressing the current climate crisis.

Salesforce has introduced various initiatives through the India CSR grants to combat climate change challenges, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Notable among these are afforestation projects, resulting in the planting of over 400,000 saplings to date. Here are some key initiatives:

The Malligavad Foundation Project:

This project focuses on enhancing water retention capacity and implementing natural sewage treatment methods for Regula Kunta, a 17-acre local lake in Hyderabad. Additionally, it involves planting 6,000 native saplings using the Miyawaki method, thereby expanding urban green spaces and contributing to climate change mitigation efforts.

The Miyawaki Afforestation Project:

Collaborating with Green Yatra, this project in Gholai Nagar, Thane, has transformed a former dump yard into a green oasis. Over 33,000 saplings were planted across 3.5 acres using the Miyawaki method, aiming to increase urban green cover, promote local biodiversity, address environmental degradation, and contribute to carbon sequestration, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals.

The Solar Blazer Project:

In partnership with the Youth of India Foundation, Salesforce is launching the “Solar Blazer Project” in three villages in Telangana's Jangaon district. This initiative aims to provide sustainable solar energy solutions to rural communities, producing 260,000 kWh of clean energy annually and reducing CO2 emissions by 226 tonnes.

Additionally, it seeks to support impactful decarbonization efforts, bolster India's renewable energy targets, empower marginalized tribal villages through green skills training, establish microgrids, and promote the adoption of renewable energy sources, thereby enhancing energy resilience, fostering sustainable development, and positively impacting the environment.

Sanket Atal, Managing Director - India Operations, Site Lead - Technology & Product, Salesforce India, said, “At the heart of Salesforce’s core values is our unwavering commitment to a sustainable future. We are not just participants but proactive leaders in the nature-positive movement, fervently driving toward sustainability. Our collaboration with the United Nations to launch 'Reboot the Earth' is one such testament to our resolve, mirroring our ambition to use technology to drive change. Together, we can reimagine and rebuild a world that prioritizes the well-being of our environment, ensuring a healthier, more resilient planet for everyone and more importantly our future generations."

