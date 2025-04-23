Electronic Components Distributor Expands Passive Product Solutions

Electronic Components Distributor element14 has announced an expanded range of passive product solutions tailored to both engineers and buyers. By offering a simplified and streamlined approach to sourcing passive components, element14 supports engineers in their design journey and enables buyers to enhance their procurement processes.

The expanded portfolio includes solutions from suppliers including Panasonic, YAGEO Group, Kyocera AVX, Murata, Wurth, Vishay, Bourns, TDK etc. These components address diverse electronic needs, from control systems to analog electronics and include essential products such as capacitors, inductors, resistors, filters and potentiometers.

Key Highlights

Over 200,000 products in stock for next-day delivery, including 15,000 full reel products at competitive prices

More than 24,000 new products added in the last 12 months

Extensive technical resources, covering emerging technologies, battery management and the role of filters, inductors and capacitors in modern electronics

Jose Lok, Senior Global Product Category Director, Onboard Components at element14 said, “Our expanded passive product solutions provide engineers with access to the latest innovations, and our buyer-focused platform ensures a smooth, hassle-free component purchasing experience.”

All the expanded portfolio products are now availabl with element 14.

