Epson Introduces ColorWorks CW-C8050 Label Printer for Industrial Use

Epson, a provider of digital imaging and printing solutions, has launched the ColorWorks CW-C8050, an on-demand colour inkjet label printer designed for mid-to-high volume industrial applications. Targeted at sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, healthcare, and manufacturing, the printer aims to enhance efficiency in industrial label production.

Ink Pack System for High-Volume Printing

The CW-C8050 introduces Epson’s advanced Ink Pack System to the Indian label printing market, offering a high-yield solution that minimizes the need for frequent ink changes. Each set of ink packs delivers a capacity of 1.9 litres, enabling the printer to handle up to 3,000 labels per day.

Industrial Applications

The printer's design reduces reliance on pre-printed label stocks, allowing businesses to lower operational costs, minimize manual interventions, and improve productivity. Its high-capacity ink system also ensures durability and efficiency in label production.

The launch reflects Epson’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for industrial printing needs.

Key Features and Benefits of Epson ColorWorks CW-C8050

The ColorWorks CW-C8050 delivers rapid printing capabilities, producing multiple labels with variable data at speeds of up to 12 inches per second. This feature supports quick turnaround times for mid-to-high volume label printing needs.

Using Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology and UltraChrome DL Inks, the CW-C8050 produces labels with vibrant colours, sharp text, and accurate barcodes. These labels are durable and resistant to smudging and fading, meeting the demands of industrial applications.

Reduced Manual Intervention



The printer’s high-yield ink packs replace traditional cartridges, reducing the frequency of refills and downtime. This feature enhances productivity and ensures smoother operations.

Seamless Workflow Integration

The CW-C8050 supports industry-standard software, including ZPL II and SAP, and is compatible with major operating systems such as Windows, Mac, and Linux. This allows for easy integration into existing workflows across industries.

Environmentally Friendly Design



Epson’s Heat-Free technology enables the CW-C8050 to consume less power and produce less waste, contributing to cost savings and reduced environmental impact.

Building on the success of the ColorWorks C7510G, the CW-C8050 responds to the industry trend toward on-demand label printing. It provides businesses with an affordable, reliable, and flexible alternative to pre-printed labels, catering to sectors with high-volume and high-quality printing requirements.

