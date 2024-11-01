Epson Surpasses 100 Million Units of High-Capacity Ink Tank Printers

Seiko Epson Corporation introduced its first high-capacity ink tank inkjet printer, the Epson EcoTank, in October 2010 in Indonesia, followed by a 2011 launch in India. Today, these EcoTank printers are available in approximately 170 countries and regions, with global sales exceeding 100 million units. In India alone, Epson has sold 7.75 million units to date.

Development Driven by Emerging Market Needs

Epson’s high-capacity ink tank printers were developed to meet the demands of emerging economies, creating a product that diverged from traditional printer designs and sales strategies. Through this innovation, Epson has redefined its business model in the printer sector and gained a leading position in the high-capacity ink tank market.

High-capacity ink tank printers represent roughly 45% of units shipped within the global office and home inkjet printer markets. Epson maintains this segment's leading global and Indian market share, supported by a wide product lineup and strong brand presence. The success of EcoTank printers reflects positive customer response to features such as reduced printing costs, infrequent ink cartridge changes, and lower environmental impact. The printers’ design helps minimize waste and conserves resources for consumables, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainability among customers.

Yoichi Yamada, Executive Officer and COO (P Office & Home Operations Division) at Epson says, “First of all, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has purchased our high-capacity EcoTank printers. High-capacity ink tank printers are significantly different from conventional cartridge models in terms of design and sales, so we faced many challenges in creating them. However, with the desire to allow customers to print without hesitation, all involved parties came together and decided to launch the product. Now, the values of EcoTank printers – low printing costs, minimal hassle with ink replacement, and low environmental impact – have led to their widespread acceptance around the world for use in everything from business to children’s learning. Going forward, we will continue to pursue and deliver the unique value that only Epson can provide through printing.”

According to Satyajeet Satpathy, Director of Sales & Marketing at Epson India – “Epson has been a pioneer and consistent leader in the Inkjet printer market and this achievement is a crucial milestone for us. It testifies to the immense trust consumers have in our EcoTank printers in India and around the world. Our deep understanding of the Indian consumer's requirements has led to the immense success of our EcoTank printers in the country, with consumers from the home, office & commercial segments buying into the low cost, high quality, printing promise that we offer.”