EQT Acquires Digital Transformation provider WSO2

WSO2 has announced the completion of its acquisition by EQT, which was first revealed on May 3, 2024. EQT will support WSO2 in its next phase of growth and innovation, leveraging its expertise in the software sector and its global network of industry professionals.

Founded in 2005, WSO2 has developed software that enables organizations to deliver digital experiences. The company's platform provides solutions for integration, API management, identity and access management (IAM), and application development. WSO2’s cloud-native software as a service (SaaS) and open-source products are used by thousands of organizations, including major corporations, universities, and governments. These solutions support 60 trillion transactions and manage over 1 billion identities annually.

Following the acquisition, WSO2 becomes part of EQT’s global portfolio of enterprise software companies, which includes firms like Virtusa, Billtrust, IFS, SUSE, and others.

A new board of directors has been established to guide WSO2’s future growth. Jonas Persson, former CEO of Microsoft Sweden, will serve as chair. Other board members include Hari Gopalakrishnan, a partner in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, and Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, the founder of WSO2, who will continue as CEO.

“WSO2 is a strong enterprise software company that has delivered a proven track record of innovation and scaled to address the digital transformation demands of enterprises worldwide,” said Jonas Personn, WSO2 board chair. “I am excited to partner with WSO2’s management team in building on this momentum to accelerate the company’s growth and global adoption.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Jonas, Hari and the EQT team in accelerating our innovation agenda, expanding our global footprint, and empowering enterprises to thrive in the digital economy,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “With EQT's support and the deep expertise of our new board members, we are well-positioned for this next stage of WSO2’s evolution.”

