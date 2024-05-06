EQT to acquire WSO2 boosting Digital Transformation

WSO2, a digital transformation technology provider, declared today the finalization of a definitive agreement for its acquisition by EQT.

Advertisment

"We are partnering with EQT as we embark on the next phase of WSO2's journey," said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, CEO and Founder of WSO2. "With EQT's support and expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate our innovation agenda, expand our global footprint, and continue empowering enterprises to thrive in the digital economy."

Since its establishment in 2005, WSO2 has been actively involved in creating software to assist organizations in delivering digital experiences smoothly. Presently, WSO2 provides a comprehensive range of solutions in integration, API management, identity & access management (IAM), and application development.

Various organizations, including many major corporations, universities, and governments worldwide, work with WSO2’s cloud-native software (SaaS) service and open-source offerings for their digital initiatives, handling 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually.

Advertisment

With EQT as its new partner, WSO2 reiterates its dedication to providing innovative solutions that cater to the changing requirements of contemporary businesses.

Looking ahead, “WSO2 remains focused on driving customer success, fostering community collaboration, and delivering innovative software that unlocks new value creation opportunities for organizations worldwide,” added Weerawarana.

Hari Gopalakrishnan, Partner in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, said: “We’re excited to partner with WSO2 as it helps customers across industries drive their digital transformation and enhance operational resilience. We believe that WSO2 is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term trends such as digital transformation and rising generative AI adoption. We are confident of drawing on EQT’s proven software value creation playbook to accelerate WSO2’s strong growth further.”

Advertisment

EQT, a global investment organization, owns EUR 242 billion in total assets under management and reportedly is the third-largest private equity firm worldwide. Established thirty years ago by the Swedish Wallenberg family, EQT now holds portfolio companies and assets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

It aims to aid these entities in attaining sustainable growth, operational excellence, and market leadership. EQT's wide-ranging global portfolio encompasses enterprise software companies like IFS, SUSE, thinkproject, and others.

Read More Articles Here..

Read IT News Here..