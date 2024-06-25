Equinix to Establish Strategic Interconnection Hub in Chennai

Equinix, a global digital infrastructure company, has announced its expansion into Chennai with the introduction of its first International Business Exchange (IBX) data center, CN1.

Advertisment

This facility, located in Chennai's Siruseri tech landscape and spanning nearly 6 acres, is aimed at supporting enterprises and hyperscalers, including AI deployments. The move is aligned with India's ambition to achieve a $1 trillion digital economy by 2027-2028.

Equinix's initial investment of $65 million underscores its commitment to enhancing digital opportunities in India. CN1 is slated to open in Q4 2024 and will complement Equinix's existing network of high-performance data centers in Mumbai, thereby bolstering digital infrastructure and fostering innovation and digital transformation across the country.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India, commented: "We are witnessing India's growing prominence as a pivotal data center hub in South Asia, driven by strong interest from major global players looking to anchor and expand their operations here, along with Indian enterprises expanding their digital infrastructure to support the growth of one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Advertisment

Furthermore, he added, "Equinix has the most hyperconnected data center campus in Mumbai with the largest concentration of cloud on-ramps, telecom service providers, Over-the-top (OTT) media service providers, internet exchanges, and financial ecosystem. The addition of our Chennai data center will further extend this ecosystem to customers in Chennai. We are grateful for the support we have received from the Industries and IT Department, Government of Tamil Nadu; SIPCOT; and Guidance Tamil Nadu, which have facilitated our entry into the Chennai market."

Equinix CN1 in Chennai will serve as a hub for startups, enterprises, networks, and cloud service providers, fostering an environment for innovative initiatives. This move aims to elevate Chennai's global standing and create opportunities for international customers within Chennai's robust tech ecosystem.

Chennai's proactive government initiatives and vibrant business environment have spurred significant infrastructure development, attracting investments in digital infrastructure. As Equinix's second metro in India, Chennai offers customers a dual-city redundancy option, ensuring business continuity and resilience.

Advertisment

Key Facts in consideration:

Equinix CN1 will be located in the Siruseri area on SIPCOT land, approximately 28 kilometers from Chennai's Central Business District and near anticipated submarine cable landing sites. This strategic location supports Equinix India's expansion plans, extending Platform Equinix to a key metropolitan area.

CN1, a four-story building, will eventually house 4,950 cabinets upon completion. The first phase, scheduled to open in Q4 2024, will provide 850 cabinets.

Equinix recently launched MB4 in Mumbai with 350 cabinets and announced MB3, scheduled for Q4 2024, initially offering over 1,375 cabinets and expanding to more than 5,500 cabinets.

Equinix hosts over 300 companies in Mumbai, including 200 network service providers and 5 internet exchanges. It is India's densest cloud ecosystem, providing access to 8 cloud service providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

Equinix aims for its Indian facilities, including CN1 and MB3 in Chennai and Mumbai respectively, to achieve 100% renewable energy coverage. The company targets climate neutrality by 2030, with a focus on integrating clean energy across its global operations, achieving 96% renewable energy coverage in 2023.

Globally, Equinix operates 260 data centers in 71 metros across 33 countries, supporting over 10,000 businesses. In the Asia-Pacific region, Equinix manages 56 data centers in key metros across multiple countries.

These developments underscore Equinix's commitment to expanding digital infrastructure capabilities and sustainability efforts worldwide.

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News here..