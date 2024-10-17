Ericsson Expands Focus on Network APIs at India R&D; Centers

Ericsson has announced an increased focus on Network APIs at its India R&D Centers, aiming to leverage telecommunications networks for broader industry innovation. Network APIs enable both new and existing sectors to access advanced network capabilities, particularly those provided by 5G networks. By making these capabilities available through open, programmable interfaces, service providers can transform the network into a platform for innovation.

Unlocking 5G Capabilities Through Network APIs

With the ongoing rollout of 5G, service providers have the opportunity to offer capabilities like quality on demand and network slicing through application programming interfaces (APIs). These high-performing, open, and programmable networks, built on 5G standalone (SA) architecture, allow for new service innovations and performance-driven business models.

Collaboration with Service Providers to Scale Network APIs Globally

Ericsson recently announced a new venture in partnership with leading service providers, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, to scale and commercialize APIs on a global level. This initiative aims to provide broader access to common network APIs across multiple telecom providers, fostering innovation in digital services. The venture will allow developers to easily access, use, and integrate network capabilities into their platforms, promoting growth and collaboration across industries.

Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson says,” We are stepping up the work on AI, Gen AI and Network APIs at our R&D Centers in India. The synergy of high-performance and programmable networks, combined with network APIs and a vibrant ecosystem of developers, will create a powerful network effect of growth and innovation. And this represents a big opportunity for India with its thriving developer and startup ecosystem.”

Ericsson R&D Teams Focus on Programmable/API Capabilities and Advanced Technologies

Ericsson's R&D teams in India are working on developing programmable API capabilities to enhance simplified and secure network interfaces. These capabilities will support advanced use cases such as Device Management, Security, and Fraud Detection. The company's engineering teams, located at R&D sites in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, are focused on various telecom domains, including Transport, Packet Core, OSS, BSS, Cloud, and AI technologies.

6G Research and AI Integration in Telecom Networks

The Ericsson 6G Research teams in India are involved in developing several advanced technologies such as Intent-based autonomous telecom networks, Trustworthy AI, Sustainable AI, and Generative AI capabilities. Ericsson has also partnered with premier Indian institutes for research in Radio, AI, and Cloud technologies.

Ericsson has successfully integrated AI into its products and services, implementing AI solutions in customer networks for tasks like network planning, deployment, and operations. The company's Generative AI initiatives have resulted in the development of intelligent assistants, enabling engineers to engage in natural language interactions with the network, accessing insights from multiple data sources. This has reduced the time and effort required for tasks such as network monitoring and troubleshooting.

Ericsson Language Intelligence (ELI) and AI Innovation

Ericsson's in-house Generative AI platform, known as Ericsson Language Intelligence (ELI), includes a suite of large language models optimized for telecom use cases. The India R&D Centre plays a key role in the development of this platform, contributing to projects such as the 'GenAI driven Network Autonomy' demo showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC).

Ericsson's AI innovations extend to the development of brain-inspired AI technology, which aims to reduce AI compute energy consumption in future 6G networks. In addition, a robotic dog demo demonstrates how AI, robotics, and 5G can be combined to ensure safety in enterprise settings, addressing hazards such as fires or intrusions.

Ericsson at India Mobile Congress

At the India Mobile Congress, Ericsson is showcasing various technologies across four clusters focused on 5G for Consumers, 5G for Enterprises, 5G and Beyond, and Programmable Networks. The "5G and Beyond" cluster highlights Ericsson's work on the journey toward 6G, with R&D teams in India leading advancements in AI and Generative AI.

Partnerships with Indian Telecom Service Providers

Ericsson has been a longstanding partner to Indian telecom service providers (CSPs) across generations of connectivity. The company has partnered with Bharti Airtel and Jio for their 5G rollout and recently announced a 4G and 5G RAN contract with Vi.

"We look forward to helping Vi seamlessly introduce 5G and in supporting Airtel in its transition to a full-scale 5G Standalone network,” states Andres Vicente.

