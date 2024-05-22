Ericsson Imagine Live Displays 5G Solutions

Ericsson Imagine Live 2024 showcased Ericsson’s advanced technology solutions and use cases across various zones that highlight the company’s commitment to driving India’s digital transformation.

In the ‘Capture the value of 5G’ zone, experience sports like never before with the Enhanced Sports Experiences demo, where a feature-rich app allows sports clubs to engage directly with their vast fan bases, creating new revenue streams. Leveraging network slicing and APIs, service providers can ensure the ultimate fan experience and gain revenue share. In 2024, Ericsson is extending CSP slicing subscriptions to include micro-payments for short-term connectivity needs.

Another demo called Superior Uplink for Live streams, offers seamless real-time livestreaming via commercially available smart glasses, overcoming the hindrance of 5G upload speeds with Uplink Carrier Aggregation. This technology boosts upload speeds by combining frequencies, enhancing performance, promoting Standalone 5G adoption and optimising spectrum utilisation.

In the ‘Programmable Networks’ zone, we’re showcasing how Ericsson is transforming the mobile network landscape by enabling elevated service differentiation for premium 5G experiences with Service Level Agreement assurance, revolutionizing CSP offerings. Ericsson’s new software toolkit with advanced RAN and Core capabilities empowers CSPs to seize growth opportunities by providing differentiated connectivity at scale. Another demo showcases how our RedCap technology supports CSPs’ business growth by reducing the complexity and size of device platforms for mid-tier use cases, expanding the 5G ecosystem to cater to diverse connectivity needs across consumer and enterprise/industrial segments on both FDD and TDD bands.

The Enterprise Transformation zone showcased how critical infrastructure industries such as power plants, wind farms; and oil refineries can enhance worker safety and efficiency with private 5G networks use case demos. Partnering with RealWear and OverIT, Ericsson enables secure, reliable, realtime access to complex data in order to provide an immersive connected worker experience for use in hazardous environments where accurate positioning and the ability to handle a high density of connected devices is required.

In the ‘Shape our Future Together’ zone, was showcased building on the successful API showcase at Mobile World Congress 2023 with partners like Zoom and Blacknut. This year Ericsson is demonstrating high-demand use cases with world-leading brands such as Toyota and Sony using QoD API with network slicing. This underscores Ericsson’s thought leadership in the Network API and 5G monetisation space, aligning with its strategy to build a platform business and vision of industry cooperation with strong partners.

