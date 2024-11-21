eScan Partners with TD SYNNEX to Expand Cybersecurity Solutions in USA

eScan Cyber Security Software Solutions, a subsidiary of Microworld Technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, an IT distributor and solutions aggregator. With more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, Microworld Technologies offers advanced solutions under its eScan and Nemasis brands, catering to the evolving security needs of enterprises.

Expanding Reach with TD SYNNEX

The partnership grants eScan access to TD SYNNEX’s extensive distribution network in North America, enabling wider delivery of its robust cybersecurity offerings. The eScan product portfolio includes:

Vision Core: Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

Endpoint Security Solutions: Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Endpoint Protection (EPP), and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM).

Email and Data Protection: MailScan SEG, Patch Management, and Enterprise Data Leak Prevention (DLP).

Additional Offerings: Remote Management Module (RMM), Two-Factor/Multi-Factor Authentication (2FA/MFA), and eBackup.

The Nemesis brand complements this lineup with specialized solutions, such as:

Vulnerability Assessment (VA)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for Web Application Vulnerability and Penetration Testing (VAPT).

Enhancing Cybersecurity Solutions

This collaboration aims to expand eScan’s market presence and offer businesses in North America cutting-edge cybersecurity tools and services. By leveraging TD SYNNEX’s vast reach and expertise, eScan is well-positioned to deliver advanced technology, reliable support, and comprehensive solutions to its growing customer base.

Commitment to Excellence

The partnership highlights eScan’s dedication to addressing the complex cybersecurity challenges faced by modern enterprises. Together with TD SYNNEX, eScan will enhance its ability to protect businesses from evolving threats while supporting vulnerability assessment and compliance initiatives.

“We are thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX,” said Govind Rammurthy, CEO of Microworld Technologies Inc. “TD SYNNEX’s extensive distribution network and market reach align perfectly with our goal of delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to a wider audience. We are confident that this collaboration will drive mutual growth and success.”

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With eScan added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our cybersecurity offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

