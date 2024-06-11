eScan VP Shweta Thakare completed her 25 Years of Service

eScan, a global cybersecurity solutions company, marks the 25th work anniversary of VP Shweta Thakare. Since joining the company in 1999, Thakare has played a significant role in eScan's innovation, growth, and commitment to cybersecurity.

Thakare’s work has been instrumental in guiding eScan through changing technological landscapes and global cybersecurity challenges. Her leadership has contributed to eScan's position as a trusted partner in protecting businesses and individuals from digital threats.

"Shweta Thakare's journey with eScan epitomizes resilience, passion, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence," said the CEO and MD, of eScan. "Her commitment to our mission has been instrumental in our success. We are immensely proud to celebrate her remarkable 25 years of service and look forward to many more years of collaboration and growth."

Throughout her tenure, Thakare has led various initiatives, promoting innovation and expanding eScan's product portfolio to meet clients' diverse needs worldwide. Her strategic vision and understanding of cybersecurity have been important in developing solutions that enable businesses to navigate the digital landscape securely.

"I am deeply honored to have spent the last 25 years contributing to eScan's success and growth," said Shweta Thakare, VP, of eScan. "This incredible journey has been filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable learning experiences. I am grateful for the unwavering support of my colleagues, mentors, and our esteemed clients who have been integral to our collective achievements. As we celebrate this milestone, I am excited about the future and the opportunities for eScan."

As eScan commemorates Shweta Thakare's journey, it is working toward driving innovation, delivering cybersecurity solutions, and empowering organizations in this ever-changing digital age.

Established in 1993, eScan is a name in cybersecurity, delivering solutions that combine advanced technology.

