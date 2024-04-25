ESG Research by Qlik Unveils Gaps in Responsible AI Practices

Qlik, a data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) provider, has sponsored a study conducted by TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). The research sheds light on the current state of responsible AI practices across various industries.

Advertisment

This comprehensive study emphasizes the critical need for robust ethical frameworks, transparent AI operations, and cross-industry collaboration to effectively integrate AI into business processes. The findings underscore the urgency for organizations to prioritize responsible AI, not only to comply with emerging regulations but also to foster trust and inclusivity in AI-driven innovations.

Key Insights from the ESG Research Report:

Widespread Adoption of AI Technologies: An impressive 97% of surveyed organizations actively engage with AI. Among them, 74% have already incorporated generative AI technologies into their production processes, signaling a significant shift towards AI-driven operations across sectors.

Advertisment

Investment Versus Strategy Gap: While all respondents acknowledge investments in AI, 61% allocate substantial budgets to these technologies. However, strategic planning remains a challenge, with 74% of organizations lacking a comprehensive, organization-wide approach to responsible AI.

Challenges in Ethical AI Practices: The report highlights critical challenges faced by organizations:

Transparency and Explainability: 86% struggle with ensuring transparency and explainability in AI systems, emphasizing the need for solutions that demystify AI processes.

Advertisment

Regulatory Compliance: Nearly all organizations (99%) grapple with staying compliant with AI regulations and standards due to the complex regulatory landscape.

Operational Impact and Prioritization: Despite challenges, 74% of organizations prioritize responsible AI. However, inadequate responsible AI measures have led to increased operational costs, regulatory scrutiny, and market delays for over a quarter of organizations.

Stakeholder Engagement: The research emphasizes a broad stakeholder landscape in responsible AI, with IT departments playing a proactive role. Inclusive and collaborative approaches are crucial for ethical AI deployment and governance.

Advertisment

Qlik’s Commitment to Responsible AI :

Qlik recognizes the urgency of aligning AI technologies with responsible AI principles. The company focuses on providing robust data management and analytics capabilities, essential for navigating AI complexities responsibly.

A solid data foundation ensures transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI applications.

Advertisment

Qlik integrates ethical considerations into its innovation process, creating intuitive tools that enhance data literacy and governance. Addressing challenges like AI explainability and regulatory compliance remains a top priority.

In summary, Qlik’s collaborative efforts with ESG Research aim to drive responsible AI practices, fostering a more transparent and inclusive AI landscape for organizations worldwide.

Brendan Grady, General Manager, of the Analytics Business Unit at Qlik, said, “The ESG Research echoes the essence of AI adoption lies beyond technology—it's about ensuring a solid data foundation for decision-making and innovation. This study underscores the importance of responsible AI integration as a catalyst for sustainable and impactful organizational growth.”

Advertisment

Michael Leone, Principal Analyst at ESG, commented, “Our research confirms the growing adoption of AI across industries, but it also highlights a gap in effectively implementing responsible AI practices. As organizations accelerate their AI initiatives, a solid foundation supporting ethical guidelines and robust data governance is necessary. This research aims to guide enterprises in fostering responsible innovation that aligns with both business objectives and ethical standards.”

Read More Articles Here..

Read IT News Here..