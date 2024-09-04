Eton Solutions Launches EtonGPT for Family Offices

Eton Solutions, a provider of comprehensive wealth management ERP systems for family offices has announced the launch of EtonGPT a GenAI module for family offices globally. EtonGPT integrates the transactional capabilities of Eton Solution's ERP platform, with conversational AI functionalities.

EtonGPT will improve family office operations by seamlessly integrating data stored in documents with transaction data on AtlasFive, thereby helping streamline processes and lead to a boost in productivity. Several of Eton Solutions clients, including Shade Tree Advisors (US), Todd Family Office (New Zealand) and Aglaia Family Office (Singapore) have been using this new AI enabled platform. It will allow them to access information and conduct in-depth analyses of their investment and asset portfolios. EtonGPT doubles up as both an internal search and data extraction tool within the secure centralized database of the cloud-native AtlasFive ERP platform.

Backed by pending patents, this hybrid AI platform marries the best features of various AI technologies. It incorporates machine learning, expert systems-based business rule engines and large language models to deliver unparalleled accuracy and insights. It leverages AI-driven data extraction, summarisation, generation, inferencing and transformation to help family offices operate more efficiently and securely.

Satyen Patel, Eton Solutions’ executive chairman said, “Our AtlasFive solution was the first to offer a centralised data platform that had integrated structured data processing across accounting, investment and tax functions. With the launch of EtonGPT, we are embracing cutting-edge technology and reshaping the future of family office management across the globe. AI is increasingly being deployed across businesses. While family offices have largely remained rooted in manual processes, with the integration of AI, they will undergo an unparalleled change, making them resilient and future-ready”.

