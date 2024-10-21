European Tech Alliance Expands with Addition of Milestone Systems

The European Tech Alliance (EUTA) has expanded its membership by welcoming Milestone Systems, a data-driven video technology provider.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Milestone Systems as the newest member of the European Tech Alliance. Ahead of the Danish EU Presidency next year, we look forward to working more closely with Nordic European tech companies. The upcoming months will be critical to unleash the full potential of Europe's tech companies and establish its leadership both domestically and globally,” says Victoria de Posson, EUTA’s Secretary General.

“Milestone Systems is looking forward to all the important work ahead in The European Tech Alliance – the only association exclusively representing tech companies born and bred in Europe. That aligns well with Milestone's identity and key focus areas,” says Thomas Jensen, CEO, of Milestone Systems, and continues:

“Building responsible, data-driven video technology including artificial intelligence-based analytics enables innovation across a variety of sectors, creating new opportunities. But it is crucial that we do this responsibly by respecting privacy and protecting data. This is why Milestone urges the development of robust, workable, and clear guidelines and regulations to manage potential risks, increase public trust, and give innovators clarity as they drive forward video-enabled solutions.”

About the European Tech Alliance (EUTA)

- The European Tech Alliance (EUTA) represents various European tech companies that provide innovative products and services to 500 million users. Its 31 member companies from 16 European countries are trusted and widely recognized by consumers. As businesses are rooted in Europe, where the EU is a critical market, the EUTA is deeply committed to European citizens and values.

- EUTA companies aim to strengthen Europe’s technological resilience and autonomy, protect and empower users online, and promote European values of transparency, rule of law, and innovation globally.

- EUTA advocates for enhancing Europe’s tech competitiveness by calling for a robust EU tech strategy. This includes overcoming growth barriers, committing to clear and targeted regulations, and ensuring consistent enforcement to align with the global market.

