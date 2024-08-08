Exyte Chooses LTIMindtree for Global IT Services

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been selected by Exyte as a global digital service provider. Exyte specializes in the design, engineering, and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will provide IT modernization services to help Exyte enhance business productivity and increase operational efficiency globally.

Advertisment

Exyte, with over 100 years of history, serves clients in the semiconductor, battery, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and data center industries. The company offers a range of services from consulting to managing turnkey solutions, adhering to quality and safety standards.

Klaus Glatz, Senior Vice President of Corporate IT, at Exyte, said, “We are confident that LTIMindtree's deep domain expertise, combined with their agility and scalability will enable us in our growth journey. We feel very assured with the commitment of LTIMindtree's dedicated team and I look forward to this becoming a long-term, successful partnership”.

Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “We are proud to partner with Exyte on their journey to IT excellence, serving as a foundation for ongoing digitization. With our strong domain experience in the engineering & construction sector, we are committed to delivering on Exyte's strategic goals towards being a technology-first organization and further strengthening their market leadership”.

Advertisment

As part of the engagement, to enable Exyte's global operations, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT modernization services that encompass the full spectrum of cloud migration, end-user services, security, application, and comprehensive technology support through a managed services framework.

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Advertisment

Read about Cloud Solutions..

Read IT Product News here..