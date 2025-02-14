EY Global Delivery Services Opens Office in Coimbatore

EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS) has expanded its operations in Tamil Nadu with the opening of its first office in Coimbatore at KCT Tech Park. The new facility is expected to leverage the region’s talent pool and innovation ecosystem, supporting EY GDS’s growth and service delivery capabilities.

The inauguration event was attended by Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Manesh Patel, Global Operations Leader, EY Global Delivery Services. The event featured the lighting of the lamp, a keynote address by Patel, and an inaugural speech by Dr. Rajan. A panel discussion on "Leveraging Coimbatore for Global Capability Centres for Growth and Scale" was also held, along with a cultural performance and a tree-planting initiative.

EY Global Delivery Services Focus on Technology and Innovation

Coimbatore’s educational ecosystem, strong engineering talent, and culture of entrepreneurship provide a foundation for EY GDS’s expansion. The new office will focus on consulting services with an emphasis on technology and innovation, while also expanding capabilities in tax and assurance.

The Coimbatore facility aligns with EY GDS’s broader strategy to enhance its global technology capabilities and scale service delivery. It will be part of an interconnected network of service hubs providing technology-driven solutions to EY member firms and clients. Key focus areas include:

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics

- Cloud Services

- Cybersecurity

- Digital and Quality Engineering

- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Platforms

- Financial Services Platforms

The Coimbatore centre aims to deliver technology-driven, human-centric solutions efficiently and at scale, contributing to business transformation for EY and its clients.

Manesh Patel, Global Operations Leader of EY Global Delivery Services, remarked, "The opening of our first office in Coimbatore reflects our commitment to harnessing the exceptional talent of Tamil Nadu. This strategic expansion is geared towards spurring innovation, opening new avenues, and driving enduring growth. Coimbatore's vibrant business ecosystem and skilled talent pool provide the perfect environment for our expansion. We are eager to further contribute to the state's vision of becoming the innovation hub and knowledge capital and strengthen our innovative solution delivery to EY clients across the globe, helping them to confidently shape the future."

Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Honourable IT and Digital Services Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu, commented, “We are thrilled with EY GDS's decision to establish its first office in Coimbatore. This move further solidifies Tamil Nadu's reputation as a hotspot for innovation and skilled talent. The new facility represents not only an investment in infrastructure but also a commitment to the potential of our talented workforce. EY GDS's presence is expected to generate employment, enhance skills, and significantly contribute to the state's digital transformation journey.”

