F5 Launches Automated Pen Testing in Distributed Cloud Services

F5 has unveiled the integration of advanced automated reconnaissance and penetration testing features into F5 Distributed Cloud Services, following its acquisition of Heyhack. These enhancements simplify the process for customers to safeguard the increasing multitude of applications and APIs within modern multi-cloud environments.

By leveraging these capabilities, organizations can fortify their defenses against emerging threats and ensure the security of their digital assets across diverse cloud infrastructures. This strategic move underscores F5's commitment to empowering enterprises with comprehensive solutions to navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity challenges effectively.

The latest enhancements to F5 Distributed Cloud Services empower customers to efficiently identify and address vulnerabilities affecting their web applications. Leveraging automated scanning, users can swiftly detect potential security risks, allowing F5 Distributed Cloud Services to suggest suitable web application firewall rules and other necessary remedial actions based on the scan results.

This advancement bolsters F5's comprehensive multi-cloud application security offerings, providing customers with automated vulnerability detection capabilities. By incorporating these technologies, organizations can streamline their security processes and proactively safeguard their web assets against emerging threats, reinforcing F5's commitment to delivering robust solutions for modern cybersecurity challenges.

“Companies face significant challenges of complexity, cost, and risk in today’s highly distributed, multi-cloud environments. Heyhack complements F5’s broad portfolio of application and API protection solutions with automated penetration testing that simplifies the discovery of application vulnerabilities,” said Kara Sprague, EVP and Chief Product Officer at F5. “This powerful solution is another example of how F5 is making it significantly easier for customers to secure any app, any API, anywhere.”

F5 persistently enhances its Distributed Cloud Services with cutting-edge automated features. Recently, F5 unveiled the industry's most comprehensive and AI-ready API security solution, augmenting application development processes with vulnerability detection and observability capabilities. This strategic addition further solidifies F5's commitment to delivering advanced security solutions tailored to evolving industry demands.

By integrating innovative technologies, F5 continues to empower organizations to fortify their digital infrastructure and mitigate emerging cyber threats effectively. The introduction of these capabilities underscores F5's dedication to providing customers with robust tools to enhance their security posture and adapt to the dynamic landscape of modern digital environments.