FAIITA Elects New Representative Body

Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) , a national body of IT association bodies including representatives of system integrators, distributors, resellers, dealers, service providers and other channel partners has convened to elect its new body of representatives.

The New Representative Body

The new representative body has Navin Gupta as President and Sanjeev Walia as Secretary.

The office bearers are as follows -

Liju P Raju - Senior VP

Praful Desai - VP

Naveen Gupta - Treasurer

Deepak Bommisetty - Joint Secretary

Devesh Rastogi - Past President, GB Member

S Karthikeyan - GB Member

Arun Dey - GB Member

Neeraj Aggarwal - GB Member

Sushil Kumar - GB Member

Sulalith Gupta - GB Member

Kuldeep S Verma - GB Member

Sugriv Singh Ranawat - GB Member

Pawan Agrawal - GB Member

Dharmesh Negandhi - GB Member

Paresh Salgaonkar - GB Member

The images of the representative body of FAIIA is given below -

The Secretary, FAIITA has circulated this note.

The vision of FAIITA is to strengthen and empower the IT channel ecosystem across India by fostering collaboration, transparency, and growth among dealers, distributors and industry stakeholders according to the FAIITA statement.

