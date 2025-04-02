FAIITA Elects New Representative Body

Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) , a national body of IT association bodies including representatives of system integrators, distributors, resellers, dealers, service providers and other channel partners has convened to elect its new body of representatives.
The New Representative Body
The new representative body has Navin Gupta as President and Sanjeev Walia as Secretary.
The office bearers are as follows -
Liju P Raju - Senior VP
Praful Desai - VP
Naveen Gupta - Treasurer
Deepak Bommisetty - Joint Secretary
Devesh Rastogi - Past President, GB Member
S Karthikeyan - GB Member
Arun Dey - GB Member
Neeraj Aggarwal - GB Member
Sushil Kumar - GB Member
Sulalith Gupta - GB Member
Kuldeep S Verma - GB Member
Sugriv Singh Ranawat - GB Member
Pawan Agrawal - GB Member
Dharmesh Negandhi - GB Member
Paresh Salgaonkar - GB Member
The images of the representative body of FAIIA is given below -
The Secretary, FAIITA has circulated this note.
The vision of FAIITA is to strengthen and empower the IT channel ecosystem across India by fostering collaboration, transparency, and growth among dealers, distributors and industry stakeholders according to the FAIITA statement.