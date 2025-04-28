FAIITA Names Deepak Bommisetty to Head Brand Coordination Team

The national channel partners’ body FAIITA has new leadership announcement. The new development from the association is the appointment of two industry leaders to be the SPOC with brands. Deepak Bommisetty from Andhra Pradesh association is to be the person to coordinate with the brand as the head of committee.

Core Vision of the Committee

The Brand Coordination Committee will operate on the principle of One Nation – One Price – One Model – Auto Price Mechanism.

This unified framework aims to eliminate price disparity across platforms, restore member confidence, and ensure customer trust in offline/physical retail. A key operational initiative of the committee is the 5-Hour Challenge — every grievance raised by a member concerning brand policy, pricing, or platform issues must be addressed and resolved within 5 hours. This reflects our promise of urgency, accountability, and decisive action.

Moreover, the committee will focus on accelerating the growth and adoption of www.indiaitmall.com, FAIITA’s national digital platform. This initiative is not just a website — it is a movement. It is envisioned to become a powerful asset and revenue channel for the IT retail community, giving us a unified voice and a strong digital presence to compete with online giants.

On this occasion, Deepak Bommisetty stated “I, along with our Co-Chair Susheel Ji, I accept this responsibility with utmost humility and commitment. We pledge to serve this committee with integrity, transparency, and unwavering dedication. Our mission is to safeguard the interests of the IT retail fraternity, uphold the values of FAIITA and justify the trust placed in us by the community.”

He further added that the complete committee structure, including key members, their roles, and the strategic roadmap, will be shared shortly.

National BCC Membership Drive Launched

Bommisetty also announced the nationwide BCC Membership Drive, inviting senior IT channel partners and stakeholders to be part of this visionary initiative.

“One fundamental truth remains - no one else will fight for us. This is our industry, our livelihood, and our collective responsibility. If not now, then when?”

He emphasised the need for unity in addressing rising challenges from Online Sellers (OLS), Large Format Retailers (LFRs), and quick commerce platforms, whose practices continue to threaten the existence of small and medium IT retailers, B&Ms.

Not Anti-Brand, but Pro-Channel

The BCC clarifies that its mission is not to oppose brands but to collaborate constructively with all leading IT brands — covering laptops, desktops, printers, CCTV, accessories, and more — to create balanced, transparent, and channel-friendly policies.

