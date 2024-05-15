FLOW appoints Exato.Ai as Reseller

Recently, FLOW and Exato.Ai entered into a partnership. Exato will serve as a reseller and implementation partner, with rights within the Indian market. The objective is to expand FLOW’s market reach by providing its WFM & analytics solution to BPMs, facilitating their digital transformation.

FLOW operates in the workforce management solutions market. The partnership with Exato would create opportunities for BPM enterprises of varying sizes to access a WFM and analytics solution.

FLOW and Exato to serve a broader range of clients within the workforce management solutions market. FLOW to strengthen its presence in the industry and provide value to its clients and partners through its WFM & analytics solution.

FLOW is an omnichannel, self-serve workforce management suite that arms BPMs with a single solution to intelligently execute the full WFM lifecycle. It provides AutoML, AI, and cloud technologies to data management historical as well as real-time analytics, short- and long-term forecasting, capacity planning, staffing, and scheduling.

Whereas, Exato.Ai assists businesses to create experiences. They collaborate with technology providers to offer a comprehensive suite of CX, EX, and OX solutions.

Vikas Wahee, Head of Solutions, BPM & ITES, FLOW, said, “Creating a strategic partnership with Exato is a strong decision for both companies. Our modern and adaptable WFM solution is all set to revolutionize how organizations manage their workforce today. Our platform provides the agility and efficiency businesses need to thrive. We are very eager to bring this transformative solution to a wider audience, along with Exato, and drive success.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Khare, VP – Global WFM at Exato.ai shared his thoughts on the partnership. “In today's fast-paced technological environment, BPMs must constantly innovate and improve their processes to remain competitive and cost-effective. This strategic partnership ensures that every BPM, regardless of their size, has access to a workforce management solution that helps in evolving customer journeys and elevating customer experience."

