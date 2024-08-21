Fortinet and CSC e-Governance Signs MoU to Strengthen Cybersecurity

Fortinet, a global cybersecurity provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), an initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Government of India. The partnership formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to enhance cybersecurity resilience for government services provided through Common Service Centres (CSCs) across rural India.

Key Highlights of the MoU

1. Enhanced Cybersecurity for Rural Citizens

Fortinet and CSC SPV will collaborate to secure broadband-enabled rural service points that deliver government-to-citizen (G2C), B2C, and B2B services. Fortinet’s cybersecurity solutions will help protect rural citizens from cyber threats and improve the overall security of e-governance services in these areas.

2. Advanced Technical Collaboration

Fortinet will support CSC SPV in designing and implementing ICT solutions focusing on cybersecurity and network security. This collaboration will enhance the secure delivery of ICT infrastructure and services to various government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and rural banking sectors.

3. Cybersecurity Workforce Development

The MoU focuses on raising cybersecurity awareness and improving computer security readiness. Fortinet will provide periodic user training programs to improve the cybersecurity skills of CSC SPV's workforce, ensuring they are prepared to handle evolving cyber threats.

4. Secure ICT Infrastructure

The partnership will work toward delivering optimized and performance-oriented ICT infrastructure solutions with centralized management. This effort aims to strengthen the cybersecurity framework of rural India, ensuring that essential government services are delivered securely.

5. Promotion of Best Practices

Fortinet and CSC SPV will collaborate to promote best practices in cybersecurity by exchanging information, issuing joint advisories, and holding technical presentations. Workshops and knowledge exchange sessions will further enhance strategic approaches to cybersecurity, ensuring forward-looking security strategies are in place.

Sanjay Rakesh, MD and CEO-CSC SPV said: “At CSC, we are committed to enhancing the security, privacy, reliability, and integrity of the computing environment. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhance the cybersecurity landscape in rural India, ensuring a secure and resilient digital future for all citizens. By combining Fortinet's global cybersecurity expertise with CSC SPV's extensive reach and influence, this alliance is poised to significantly improve the protection of India's digital infrastructure and contribute to the country's overall economic and digital security."

Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales for India, SEA, and ANZ at Fortinet said "Combating cybercrime needs widespread collaboration, responsible transparency, and accountability beyond individual organizations and our collaboration with CSC reflects Fortinet’s commitment to enhancing cyber resilience in India. Together with CSC, Fortinet will work to address network and security complexities and protect vital government services and applications that have become the lifeline for e-governance, reaching all citizens. This partnership underscores our shared vision of a secure and resilient digital future for India."

Advertisment

