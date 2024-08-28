Fortinet Announces Updates to OT Security Platform

Fortinet, a global cybersecurity provider, announced updates to its operational technology (OT) security platform. The updates introduce new capabilities in secure networking and security operations (SecOps) and strengthen Fortinet’s partnerships with OT vendors. The aim is to enhance security for the growing cyber-physical systems (CPS) market and protect critical infrastructure in sectors such as energy, defence, water supply systems, manufacturing, food, and transportation.
Rising Cyber Threats in OT Systems
According to the Fortinet 2024 State of Operational Technology and Cybersecurity Report, 73% of organizations experienced cyber intrusions affecting OT systems or both OT and IT systems. This highlights the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions designed for OT environments.
Key Updates in OT Secure Networking
Fortinet’s OT security platform includes several new features:
- Enhanced Asset Identification: Improvements in FortiOS OT View include enhanced asset identification, network topology visualization, and asset location configuration.
- Virtual Patching Capabilities: Expanded virtual patching capabilities through the FortiGuard OT Security Service provide vulnerability protection for unpatched OT assets.
- New Rugged Switches: FortiSwitch Rugged 216F-POE and FortiSwitch Rugged 424F-POE support industrial environments, redundant architectures, and IIoT devices.
- Secure Remote Access: FortiSRA supports secure remote access for third-party contractors, auditors, and employees to protect critical OT systems.
- Fleet Management: FortiExtender Vehicle update enhances fleet management with secure LAN extension from remote FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls.
AI-Driven Security Operations Enhancements
Fortinet has expanded its AI-driven OT security operations with:
- OT View Dashboard: FortiSOAR now includes an OT View dashboard with asset management and compliance playbooks for improved network visibility.
- Increased Analytics: FortiAnalyzer offers new compliance reports and an upcoming IoT/IIoT/OT dashboard to support regulatory compliance.
- Network Behavior Analysis: FortiNDR for OT provides network behaviour analysis to detect threats across IT/OT infrastructure.
- Deception for OT/IoT: FortiDeceptor-as-a-Service has expanded deception capabilities for OT and IoT environments.
Expanding Partnerships in OT Security
Fortinet’s partnerships with OT vendors have produced new integrations with FortiManager, FortiSIEM, FortiSOAR, and FortiNAC. Recent collaborations with Armis and Claroty have enhanced the integration of OT asset information and network operations, improving security posture for customers.
Additionally, Fortinet has introduced the Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) OT Practice designation to equip OT channel partners with tools for designing and deploying OT network infrastructure.
