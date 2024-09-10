Fortinet Introduces Sovereign SASE and GenAI Capabilities

Fortinet, a global cybersecurity provider, has announced the addition of sovereign SASE and generative AI (GenAI) features to its Unified SASE solution. This update integrates Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN solution with cloud-delivered Security Service Edge (SSE), providing enhanced management, visibility, and security through a single console.

Challenges in Current SASE Solutions

Many existing SASE solutions face challenges related to fragmentation, requiring multiple management consoles and agents, which can lead to security gaps and increased operational costs. Fortinet aims to address these challenges by offering a truly unified SASE solution. The company's solution is powered by a single operating system, management console, endpoint agent, and data lake, integrating SD-WAN and SSE. This unified approach also includes flexible connectivity, AI-driven intelligence, and consistent security policy enforcement.

Sovereign SASE for Data Control and Compliance

Fortinet's Sovereign SASE is designed to meet growing demands for data and cloud sovereignty. This feature allows organizations to determine how their data is routed and where security inspections occur, ensuring data privacy and compliance. Sovereign SASE is especially useful for organizations in regulated sectors such as finance, government, and healthcare.

The new SASE delivery option provides customers with control over data routing, security inspections, and traffic protection. This flexibility is aimed at helping large enterprises and service providers maintain compliance with data privacy regulations.

GenAI Integration with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Fortinet has introduced FortiAI, a generative AI assistant, to support managing and orchestrating its Secure SD-WAN infrastructure. FortiAI helps IT and cybersecurity teams make quicker decisions by offering visual and configuration assistance, troubleshooting, and consultation. The integration of GenAI into Fortinet's Unified SASE aims to streamline deployment and management processes, improving operational efficiency from Day 0 through Day 2 operations.

Continuous Innovation in Unified SASE

Fortinet continues to innovate its Unified SASE solution, releasing monthly updates to meet evolving customer needs. Recent updates include:

Remote Browser Isolation (RBI): This feature can now be configured within the FortiSASE cloud-based management console, allowing organizations to protect sensitive data from web-based threats.



Enhanced SD-WAN Features: Fortinet Secure SD-WAN now supports better network performance, including full mesh network capabilities and self-healing features for autonomous SD-WAN networks.



SCIM Support: Fortinet Unified SASE now includes native SCIM support, streamlining management by making users and groups created on the identity provider directly available in the SASE portal. This reduces the need for coordination between different IT teams.



Universal ZTNA Updates: Updates to Fortinet's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) feature include access support for any application from any location and an automated application catalogue that simplifies configuration.

Fortinet's continued focus on innovation has earned the company recognition in the cybersecurity industry. The company was recently named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE and a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN.

Upcoming Fortinet Unified SASE Summit

Fortinet will host a Unified SASE Summit on October 10, titled "SASE Meets AI: Transform a Secure Hybrid World." The summit will offer insights into the future of SASE and hybrid work security, with contributions from Fortinet customers, Google Cloud, and Gartner experts.

This summit is part of Fortinet's broader commitment to the evolution of SASE technology and its impact on secure hybrid work environments.

